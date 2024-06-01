How Taylor Swift Supported Cara Delevingne During Her Eras Tour Break

Yes, the rumor is true. Taylor Swift jetted to London to attend her good pal Cara Delevingne's play, Cabaret.

Swifties had been wondering if there was any truth to the rumor that she made an appearance Friday night to the West End production at the famed KitKatClub. And it was Arthur Jones, an official for the venue, who took to social media to confirm Swift's attendance. A Swiftie tweeted, "Taylor Swift?? Was supporting Cara Delevingne?? At Cabaret?? TONIGHT??!!"

Jones replied, "can confirm. a special night."

Swift's appearance came after back-to-back performances in Madrid, Spain. When she landed in London, the Tortured Poets Department songstress attended Delevingne's penultimate performance before she wraps production Saturday.

Swift, who has been friends with the actress for years and years, is next headed to Lyon, France, where she'll perform at Groupama Stadium beginning Sunday, followed by trips to Edinburg, Scotland and Liverpool, England.

Swift doesn't just offer her unconditional support to her pals, she's also a recipient. And that was evident during her pitstop in Madrid, where Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed support on consecutive days.

The pair were spotted in several social media posts from the concert, and the cute couple seemed to be taking in the show like ordinary fans as they cheered and sang along throughout the show.

The couple share James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed. Swift famously name-dropped Lively and Reynolds' daughters in her 2020 Folklore song, "Betty." In the fictional tale of high school love, the 34-year-old pop star named the three key characters after her longtime friends' kids. She performed that song during her first concert in Madrid.

Following he shows in Madrid, Swift paid tribute to her fans there and thanked them for the "magical nights."

"I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that," she wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a carousel of images from the shows. "We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I’ll never forget a second of it. I can't thank you all enough. See you 🔜 Lyon!"

