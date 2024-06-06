Travis Kelce is on top of the world with no plans to come down. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was a guest on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, and opened up about his whirlwind year.

"I can't really say that I had that much of a vision on where I was gonna be, especially off the field," he told Will Reeve in a sit-down interview. "So I don't think I could even fathom where I'm at right now in life."

The three-time Super Bowl champion's life and career is currently in overdrive, amid a record-breaking new NFL contract, a full slate of side hustles and a highly-publicized romance with the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swift.

"I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life," he said on GMA. "I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I'm having. And just looking forward to what's next in life, man…I'm so grateful. So appreciative. And yeah. Livin' the dream, baby."

When Reeve asked him to rank "how good" his life is on a scale of 1-10, the 34-year-old responded with a laugh, "Man, 20? 100?"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field after the NFL 2024 AFC Championship. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce has been working hard in the football offseason, continually delivering weekly episodes of his popular New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, and exploring new territories with a selection of Hollywood projects. He served as the host of Prime Video's upcoming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? game show, and scored his first scripted television role on Ryan Murphy's FX drama, Grotesquerie, opposite Niecy Nash-Betts. He's also thrown his hat in the ring for consideration as Adam Sandler firms up plans for Netflix's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 -- though no formal casting has been announced.

"I've been on a few shows before… I've only played myself in those shows, though," the Catching Kelce alum shared. "So it's definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything, and the understanding of a script and the scene. But it's a challenge."

However, he said, "I'm coachable."

"That's one thing I know from being in sports, I am a coachable guy," he added. "It's just been awesome… Everybody involved in terms of the actors and the directors and the writers have just helped me out so much, understanding what I'm supposed to be doing. And I'm just havin' fun with it."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

As his personal and professional life continues to reach new heights, Kelce opened up about how he stays grounded through the increased public scrutiny.

"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier," he said. " I have such a beautiful family… And I've always been a very grounded guy."

Kelce continued, "You know, it might not come off like that when I'm playing football…but off the field, I just wanna be a genuine person. Somebody that seems very relatable…if anybody asks me for a picture and it's just not the moment to take a picture, you know, I'll have a conversation with you."

Kelce also said that he's proud of his ability to stay "present."

"I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves," he told the outlet. "So I know I got a 2024 football season coming up that I'm pretty fired up about."

The interview comes just over a month after Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The $34.25 million deal -- which includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year -- makes Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league.

On New Heights, Kelce said that he has loved "every single second" of his last 12 years in Kansas City, adding, "I'm gonna love the next two years playing here in Kansas City and we'll see what happens after that."

The athlete has been open about his desire to win a third consecutive Super Bowl next year, having previously brought home the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after winning Super Bowl LVIII. - ET

As for his personal life, a source told ET last month that Kelce and Swift's loved ones see a bright future ahead for the couple.

The source told ET, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

In January, a source gushed to ET about the duo's dynamic.

"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source said.

"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around," the source added. "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

