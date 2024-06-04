Travis Kelce's longtime barber and close friend, Patrick Regan of "Patty Cuts," has high praise for Taylor Swift.

Regan was asked about Kelce's relationship with the pop star in an interview on the Your Day Off podcast, calling her "an amazing person."

"I know her as a person and she's just a really nice person," he shared. "She's very interested in what you're saying. She doesn't act like the most famous celebrity in the world."

Regan has spent time with Swift throughout the Kansas City Chiefs' last season, both at Kelce's home and while attending his games together. Back in December, Regan shared photos of himself with Kelce on game day and offered Swift a photo credit.

"She's a very nice person and she's a good girlfriend to my friend, so it's pretty cool," Regan shared on Your Day Off's June 3 episode.

He did note that some "things have changed" amid Kelce's romance with the "Fortnight" singer.

"He had to change houses, so things have changed for me," Regan noted. "Now I have to drive further, and there's more security usually, you know. Like, Travis is one of my bros so it's easy, I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend. So now things have changed a little bit, but it's cool to see."

Regan -- a Philadelphia Eagles fan, himself -- raved about the entire Kelce family, including Travis and Jason Kelce's parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

"I'm happy for him and seeing, like, the stardom that he's getting 'cause he's just a normal guy," Regan said of the three-time Super Bowl champ. "I know the parents really well. They're great people, just nice people. That's the best way I can put it. They're really nice, low-key people."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2024 AFC Championship. - Getty Images

Swift and Kelce first went public in September when the 34-year-old singer attended one of her beau's NFL games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Since then, Regan says, she's become a full-fledged fan of the game.

"It's been cool going to games with her," he said. "We get a whole separate box now, we're like right in the middle of the field."

He added, "She's a football fan now, which is really cool."

Regan was also cheekily asked about the hypothetical next step in the couple's relationship, with one of the hosts quipping, "When's the wedding?"

"Hopefully soon," Regan joked. "That would be fun."

Indeed, a source recently told ET that the pair's friends and family are in full support of their union.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," the source said last month. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

