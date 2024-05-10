Jason Kelce officially retired from the NFL just a couple of months ago. But he can't seem to stay away from being around his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates.

Kelce's former teammate, kicker Jake Elliott, appeared on NFL Network's Total Access show and revealed the former Eagles center has been "in the building almost every day." The conversation came up when Elliott described the leadership gaps left behind following Kelce and Fletcher Cox's retirements.

"It's always going to be impossible to replace Kelce and Fletcher Cox," said Elliott before adding that they "made a huge impact."

And the impact Kelce and Cox had has rubbed off on others who have stepped up to take on the leadership role, never mind that Kelce's still around.

"I know Kelce has been in the building almost every day already," Elliott shared, "so they're always going to be a part of our organization."

NFL Network's Mike Yam then asked Elliott if he's talked to Kelce about a possible comeback, given the man is already in the building almost every day, but Elliott wanted nothing to do with the question.

"That's not my deal," he laughed nervously. "You can talk to Jason about that."

Kelce, a Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro honoree -- retired from the NFL after spending his entire career with the Eagles. Kelce bid adieu to his team and the sport at an emotional news conference to announce his retirement.

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt," he began. "I love football, whether it was in my backyard with my brother, on the playground with my friends, or suiting up on Friday nights at Cleveland Heights High School."

Kelce made a point to thank his many teachers, coaches, teammates and staffers by name, sharing numerous anecdotes about his storied career.

He added, "Thirteen seasons in Philadelphia and I look back on a career filled with ups and downs."

Pretty soon, Kelce may not have time to be with his former teammates. There's speculation he may join ESPN as a football analyst. He addressed the rumors on his New Heights podcast.

"Nothing's been officially inked yet or announced yet, but obviously there's been a lot of reports out there about me going to ESPN," Jason said on the podcast. "I think time will kinda take care of that, but it's a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work there. That network was everything that Travis and I watched growing up."

