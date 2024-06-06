Baby, let the games begin. Outlander star Sam Heughan is showing off his Swiftie side ahead of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour stop in Edinburgh, Scotland, joking that he'll be giving Travis Kelce a run for his money.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 44-year-old actor appears in full costume on the set of the Starz series as he shares the cast's plans to attend Swift's concert.

"We're gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going," he says as her 2017 Reputation hit, "...Ready for It?" plays in the background. "She obviously doesn't know this but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience she's gonna forget all about... him."

Sam Heughan attends the "Outlander" FYC Screening + Panel at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on March 9, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. - Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

The "him" in question is, of course, Swift's boyfriend of nearly a year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce. The three time Super Bowl champ famously won over the pop star after unsuccessfully attempting to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City, Missouri, tour stop last summer and then calling her out publicly on his New Heights podcast.

One fan took to the comments section to suggest, "Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam - I hear that works."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the field after the NFL's 2024 AFC Championship game. - Getty Images

Heughan went on to reference his on-screen look, saying Swift would "fall for a man in a ginger wig."

"How could she resist?" he teased. "You know, she's gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I'm really excited."

The video ends on a shot of Heughan delivering Swift's signature heart hands to the camera -- a move Kelce also pulled during one of his NFL games last season.

Swift will perform at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 7, 8 and 9, with Paramore as her opening act, as the European leg of her Eras Tour rolls on.

For his part, Kelce has traveled all over the world to attend her shows in recent months including stops in Argentina, Australia, Singapore and France. He has not publicly indicated whether he intends to visit her in Scotland this week.

After Kelce was seen in the crowd with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid for one of Swift's Paris performances last month, a source told ET that the athlete was "very excited to see Taylor in action yet again."

The source added that Kelce "enjoys watching her perform and singing along."

"He's a very supportive partner, as is she," the source continued. "The two are making it a point to celebrate each other's achievements, and show up when it matters most."

Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 2, 2024 in Lyon, France. - John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Meanwhile, Outlander returns to Starz for the second part of season seven on Nov. 22. As for whether Heughan is seeing anyone in real life, the notoriously private actor was photographed, according to People, holding hands with a mystery woman on May 29 while walking around in London.

