Taylor Swift to the rescue -- again! The pop star took a moment during her latest Eras Tour stop in Lyon, France, to help a fan in need, issuing a call-to-action in expertly-articulated French.

While sitting at her moss-covered piano during the Evermore portion of her live show, Swift directed her attention to an audience member in apparent distress.

"Do you need help? Yeah?" Swift asked the individual before asking for help from venue security.

"Aidez-les, s'il vous plaît," she said twice into her microphone. The French phrase translates to, "Help them, please."

Then, Swift elaborated in English, "Can we get someone to go over there? They're right in the front. There we go! Awesome."

Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 2, 2024 in Lyon, France. - John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This is not the first time Swift has paused her performance to get help for fans. She has done the same thing in a number of cities -- including Madrid, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Stockholm, Sweden -- in the last month alone.

"We have to take care of these crowds because you're just the best, and you just dance so wildly and sing so loudly, and the way that you just, like, are so in the moment, I never could have imagined we would have this much fun on the European Tour," she said in Lyon, according to a fan-captured video on social media. "It's just been crazy, you guys, and I appreciate it so much."

At another point in the show, she showed off her French skills again while telling the crowd, "Je vous aime tous. Merci beaucoup." ("I love you all. Thank you very much.")

Last week, Swift spoke in Spanish to say "Ayuda por favor" ("Help, please") in Madrid, Spain. The week before that, it was a mid-song "Ajuda por favor" in Lisbon, Portugal.

While performing in Stockholm, Sweden, in May, she noticed fans wielding flashlights and checked to see if they were asking for assistance.

"When you guys are holding a bunch of flashlights up in a group does that mean people need help? Say yes if it means [that]," the 34-year-old singer asked the group. "OK, if I see that again I’m gonna try to put it out."

Last year, she deescalated a tense confrontation between a fan and a security guard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"She's fine," Swift could be heard saying in a video pointing off stage during the chorus of "Bad Blood." "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

Swift continued to urge security to stop and waited for the situation to calm before heading to the other side of the stage, all while singing the hit track.

In November, Swift's pal, Maren Morris, shed light on the star's "kind and generous" ethos when it comes to the treatment of Swifties at her shows.

After the collaborators took the stage together during Swift's Eras concert in Chicago, Illinois -- singing their Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track, "You All Over Me" -- Morris said she was hugely impressed by a tiny gesture with a significant impact.

"There was these signs on the inside of the barricades of her stadium shows and it says -- basically to the local security, like -- 'Fan-friendly show. Be kind,'" Morris shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So even to, like, the local security, her team saying, like, 'Don't mess with the fans. They're here to have fun.' And everyone's really respectful and I was like, 'Oh, I loved that.'"

Morris also admitted, "She's setting a high bar."

Fan safety is undoubtedly top of mind for Swift, following the tragic November death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado. The 23-year-old college student died hours before Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17 due to cardiac arrest, likely as a result of an extreme heat wave.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift said in a handwritten note shared on her Instagram Story at the time. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

While performing in Rio, Swift did her best to make sure to help the crowds stayed hydrated. In fan-captured videos, singer could be seen grabbing a bottle of water from someone in the crowd and throwing it to a fan in need of water. There's another video on social media showing Swift, along with fans, chant "water" in an effort to get security and staff's attention to help a fan in need.

