Anything for her Swifties!

Taylor Swift came to a fan's defense during a Philadelphia stop of her Eras Tour on Saturday night, amid a tense interaction between a security guard and the concertgoer.

In the now-viral clip filmed on night two of Swift's three-show run at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, fans claim Swift called out concert security for how they handled fans during her performance of "Bad Blood."

"She's fine," Swift can be heard saying in the video pointing off stage during the song's chorus. "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

Swift continued to urge security to stop and waited for the situation to calm before heading to the other side of the stage, all while singing the hit track.

The fan that Swift reportedly defended took to TikTok to share her side of the story and claimed the security guard in question had been harassing her and her group of friends all night for touching the venue's barricades.

"Anytime we did anything, he was like on top of us. We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it," the fan claimed. "And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and then he basically got escorted out."

What's more, the fan said, Swift gave the fan and her friends free tickets for Sunday's show following the mishap.

"And they offered us free tickets for tonight," she continued. It wasn't this big, crazy thing. It was like, just a bunch of girls having a good time, and he didn't want us to have fun."

The off-stage issue came after another viral moment from the Philadelphia leg of Swift's tour, which saw the "Anti-Hero" singer give a special shoutout to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' two children.

Swift was in the middle of her performance Friday night, and while strumming her guitar spotted two of the couple's four kiddos -- 7-year-old, James, and 6-year-old Inez -- and offered a sweet hello.

In a video shared on social media, Swift's glowing in a red shimmery coat over a black bodysuit and smiling. She steps away from the mic and takes a good second to look in the family's direction, and she appears to say "Hi."

According to People, James and Inez were also spotted with Lively and Swift as they exited the stage. Swift was also seen holding hands with James as she waved to fans.

Swift has been spending lots of time with Lively since her split from Joe Alwyn, most recently last month, in New York, where the 33-year-old singer was photographed again getting dinner with Lively and Reynolds.

