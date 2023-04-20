Taylor Swift is spending time with friends following her breakup from actor Joe Alwyn. Swift was spotted out to dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City this week.

Swift was photographed getting into a car with Reynolds and Lively the same evening she dined with the couple at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan.

ET exclusively revealed Swift's breakup from Alwyn on April 8. Since then, she's been spotted hanging with friends in New York City multiple times. On April 10, she dined with friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley. The same night, eagle-eyed fans speculated she was wearing the "J" necklace that Alwyn gave her.

Later, an eyewitness told ET that "Taylor seemed really upbeat and happy" when she was spotted heading into Lure in SoHo on April 17.

Swift also returned to the stage less than two weeks after the news, taking the spotlight during her Eras tour stop in Tampa, Florida on April 13. In addition to several outfit changes, she also performed two surprise songs for the sold-out crowd -- "Speak Now" off her 2010 album of the same name, and "Treacherous" from 2012's Red.

Swift and Alwyn, who were notorious for keeping their relationship private, dated for six years. A source told ET that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET also learned that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

Following the split, Alwyn journeyed to Hungary to begin principal photography on his upcoming film, The Brutalist, opposite Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

