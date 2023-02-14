'Love Again' Trailer: Celine Dion Brings Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan Together
‘Love Again’ Official Trailer
If you're looking for love, there are certainly worse matchmakers than Celine Dion!
That's part of the premise of the new rom-com, Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. In the film, written and directed by Jim Strouse, Chopra plays Mira Ray, a woman grieving the loss of her fiancé. One of the ways Mira copes is sending texts to her late love's old cell phone number.
But things get even more complication when Heughan's Rob gets a new work phone -- and promptly starts receiving Mira's texts.
With a little help from Celine herself -- whom Rob is writing a profile on -- can the pair find their way to each other?
"Things like this don't just happen," Celine assures Rob in the trailer. "Love has a plan for each and every one of us."
The film even features a funny cameo from Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, as a guy who takes things a bit too literally when Mira asks him to "take it slow."
Watch the full trailer below:
Chopra raved about working with Dion in an interview with British Vogue earlier this month, gushing, "She’s so funny in this movie."
Love Again is in theaters May 14.
