The Voice singer Parijita Bastola just got an incredible shout out from a former Voice coach!

During Monday's Top 10 live show, coach John Legend revealed to the 17-year-old Nepalese-American singer that he had received a DM from Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, raving about her performances in season 22.

"Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas just wrote me and told me how much they love you and love seeing you wear your saree," the DM read, to which Parijita responded, "You're KIDDDINGGGG Priyanka Chopra is my IDOL."

"For my American heartthrob and my Indian heartthrob to both tell me that they love what I'm doing on the show, having celebrity fans, it's insane," Parijita told the cameras in her pre-taped package. "This might be the coolest week of my life

Following the exciting reveal, Parijita took to the stage for her fan-suggested performance, singing "Scars to Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara and impressing all four of the coaches.

"That was a masterclass in combining passion and joy with just great execution," Blake Shelton raved. "It was a lot of fun, and it meant a lot."

"I wait to see not only what you're gonna sing, but what you're gonna wear," Gwen Stefani agreed. "This is my favorite, you look amazing."

Last week, the 17-year-old Maryland native -- the first-ever Nepalese-American singer to be chosen for The Voice -- wowed the coaches with her impressive cover of Adele's "All I Ask."

"You are easily one of my favorites in this competition that isn't on my team," Blake marveled. "I love you because you're 100% you. You're not trying to be anybody else."

As for her coach, John couldn't help but rave about "how technically amazing your voice is... What a beautiful vocal performance, it was really, really wonderful."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Justin Aaron & More

'The Voice': Bodie Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Says What Retirement Gifts He Wants From Fellow 'The Voice' Coaches (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery