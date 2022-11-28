The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 22 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!

On Monday, each of the Top 10 singers will take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's competition and ultimately, the season 22 finale. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors, and this season's champion, will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live results show and will continue on to next week's shows.

From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

Check out all of the Top 10 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM BLAKE

bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Brayden Lape

ELIMINATED:

Austin Montgomery - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Eva Ullmann - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Jay Allen - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

The Dryes - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Hillary Torchiana - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Madison Hughes - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ansley Burns - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Benny Weag - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tanner Fussell - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM GWEN

Justin Aaron

Kique - saved after Top 13 Instant Save

ELIMINATED:

Alyssa Witrado - eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save

Kevin Hawkins - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save

Daysia - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Cara Brindisi - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Kayla Von Der Heide - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Destiny Leigh - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Sadie Bass - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tanner Howe - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Julia Aslanli - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jillian Jordyn - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Omar Jose Cardona

Parijita Bastola

Kim Cruse

ELIMINATED:

Sasha Hurtado - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save

The Marilynds - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Emma Brooke - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Morgan Taylor - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Ian Harrison - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Peyton Aldridge - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Valarie Harding - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Kara McKee - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Lana Love - eliminated during Battle Rounds

David Andrew - eliminated during Battle Rounds

SOLsong - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Nia Skyfer - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Dia Malai - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM CAMILA

Morgan Myles

ELIMINATED:

Eric Who - eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save

Devix- eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save

Kate Kalvach - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save

Andrew Igbokidi - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Steven McMorran - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Reina Ley - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Jaeden Luke - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Orlando Mendez - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Chello - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Zach Newbould - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Constance Howard - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sydney Kronmiller - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Grace Bello - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ava Lynn Thuresson - eliminated during Battle Rounds

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

