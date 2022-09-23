As The Voice kicks off season 22, it's time to take a look back at some of the most successful singers to ever take the stage on the NBC singing competition!

From the surprising Blind Auditions to the emotional and tense live shows, The Voice never disappoints when it comes to powerhouse performances, and so it's no surprise that some of the biggest contestants have gone on to find success on the charts and at the GRAMMYs.

Ahead of his 22nd season, OG coach Blake Shelton even took a moment to marvel to ET about the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to the show. John Legend agreed, noting that "everybody's got really good team members" in season 22, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen Stefani -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," Blake teased.

Fans will have to turn in, Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, to find out who hits it big this year, but one things for sure: The Voice always brings big performances from impressive talents!

Here's a look at some of the biggest musical names who have The Voice on their resumes:

RaeLynn

RaeLynn, real name: Racheal Lynn Woodward, joined Team Blake on season 2 of The Voice after impressing the coaches with her Blind Audition performance of "Hell on Heels" by Pistol Annies, a country trio featuring Blake's then-wife Miranda Lambert. She made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated following her Last Chance performance, but went on to continued success in the country world.

Her debut single to country radio, "God Made Girls," peaked at No. 7 on the country charts and was certified Platinum, while her debut album, WildHorse, went to No. 1 on the country charts. In 2019, she signed to Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records and released her sophomore album, Baytown, in September 2021.

Cassadee Pope

Following early success with her pop-punk band, Hey Monday, Cassadee landed a four-chair turn in her Blind Audition for season 3 of The Voice with her performance of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn." She joined Team Blake and became the first female winner of the singing competition, with eight of her studio recordings for the live shows charting in the iTunes top 10.

After her win, Cassadee released her debut solo album, Frame by Frame, which hit No. 1 on the country charts and No. 9 overall, and embarked on tour as a supporting act with Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley. She also had a successful duet with Chris Young, "Think of You," which topped the country charts in the U.S. and Canada and was certified platinum. She released her third studio album, Thrive, in October 2021.

Morgan Wallen

Now known for his sometimes-controversial antics in the country music world, Morgan actually auditioned for season 6 of The Voice with a cover of Howie Day's "Collide" and landed a spot on Team Usher -- which might surprise fans of the mulleted country crooner. He was later stolen by Adam Levine in the Battle Round before being eliminated in the Playoffs.

Morgan then moved into the country world, releasing his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018 and its lauded follow-up, Dangerous: The Double Album, in 2021, both of which went No. 1 on the country charts. His biggest hit to date, "Whiskey Glasses," went 7-times platinum, and he's been celebrated with wins at the Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

Melanie Martinez

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list, Melanie impressed coaches Blake, Adam and CeeLo Green with her Blind Auditions cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic," adding her distinct voice and style to the pop track. She joined Team Adam, and made it to the Top 6 -- with two of her performances hitting the iTunes Top 10 -- but was ultimately eliminated during the live shows.

Following The Voice, Melanie released her debut album, Cry Baby, in 2015 which was certified double platinum (and found new life in 2020 after the bonus track "Play Date," became a popular sound on TikTok). She followed that up with 2019's K-12 and a 2020 EP, After School, both of which were critically well-received.

Jordan Smith

Jordan's Voice Blind Audition is what the show is all about. The singer earned a four-chair turn for his show-stopping performance of Sia's "Chandelier" at the start of season 9 -- joining Team Adam and leading the coach to his third and final victory on the show.

Jordan went on to success on the Christian music charts, with three songs going No. 1 and three more in the top 10. He also wrote the song "Ashes" for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, which was performed by Celine Dion. In addition, he represented his home state of Kentucky on the first season of American Song Contest, placing third in the May 2022 grand finale and debuting a new original song, "Sparrow."

Danielle Bradbery

One of the youngest winners in Voice history, Danielle was only 16 when she took the stage with her Blind Audition performance of Taylor Swift's "Mean" in season 4 of the competition. She of course joined Team Blake and led the Cowboy to yet another championship.

Bradbery has since gone on to have a successful country music career with multiple hits on the Hot Country chart, including "Goodbye Summer" with Thomas Rhett. She most recently released In Between: The Collection in March 2022.

Koryn Hawthorne

Koryn was just 17 when she wowed the Voice coaches with her Blind Audition performance of Emeli Sandé's "My Kind of Love." She joined Team Pharrell and made it all the way to the finals, finishing fourth in her season.

Since The Voice, the singer has gone on to have a successful gospel career and was nominated twice at the GRAMMYs in the Gospel Performance/Song category: in 2019 for "Won’t He Do It" and in 2020 for "Speak the Name."

