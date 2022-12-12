'The Voice' Finale: How to Vote for Bodie, Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape
The Voice season 22 finale is finally here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite singer to win it all!
On Monday, each of the Top 5 singers will tale the stage for their final performances of the season, in the hopes of winning America's vote and being crowned the season 22 champion on Tuesday's two-hour finale. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but this season's champion will be determined by the viewers.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The season 22 champion will be announced on Tuesday's star-studded live results show!
When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- who returned to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.
"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."
Check out all of the Top 5's live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM BLAKE
bodie
Bryce Leatherwood
Brayden Lape
ELIMINATED:
Rowan Grace - eliminated after Top 10 Instant Save
Austin Montgomery - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Eva Ullmann - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Jay Allen - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
The Dryes - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Hillary Torchiana - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Madison Hughes - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Ansley Burns - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Benny Weag - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Tanner Fussell - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM GWEN
Justin Aaron- eliminated after Top 8 Instant Save
Kique - eliminated after Top 10 Instant Save
Alyssa Witrado - eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save
Kevin Hawkins - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save
Daysia - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Cara Brindisi - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Kayla Von Der Heide - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Destiny Leigh - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Sadie Bass - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Tanner Howe - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Julia Aslanli - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Jillian Jordyn - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM LEGEND
Omar Jose Cardona - saved after Top 8 Instant Save
ELIMINATED:
Parijita Bastola - eliminated after Top 8 Instant Save
Kim Cruse- eliminated after Top 8 Instant Save
Sasha Hurtado - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save
The Marilynds - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Emma Brooke - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Morgan Taylor - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Ian Harrison - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Peyton Aldridge - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Valarie Harding - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Kara McKee - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Lana Love - eliminated during Battle Rounds
David Andrew - eliminated during Battle Rounds
SOLsong - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Nia Skyfer - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Dia Malai - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM CAMILA
Morgan Myles
ELIMINATED:
Eric Who - eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save
Devix- eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save
Kate Kalvach - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save
Andrew Igbokidi - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Steven McMorran - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Reina Ley - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Jaeden Luke - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Orlando Mendez - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Chello - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout
Zach Newbould - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Constance Howard - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sydney Kronmiller - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Grace Bello - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Ava Lynn Thuresson - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
