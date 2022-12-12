The Voice season 22 finale is finally here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite singer to win it all!

On Monday, each of the Top 5 singers will tale the stage for their final performances of the season, in the hopes of winning America's vote and being crowned the season 22 champion on Tuesday's two-hour finale. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but this season's champion will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The season 22 champion will be announced on Tuesday's star-studded live results show!

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU https://t.co/PhA3aXbkyupic.twitter.com/KlthOQSoLX — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 6, 2022

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- who returned to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they were working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

Check out all of the Top 5's live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM BLAKE

bodie

everyone is absolutely shook to their core after this powerful @bodielovesyou@brandonlake performance pic.twitter.com/hVw6EstNxP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

Bryce Leatherwood

Bryce Leatherwood performances NEVER QUIT pic.twitter.com/iWXn6FSx1W — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

BRYCE LEATHERWOOD WENT OFFFFFFF pic.twitter.com/s8tR0IVFYM — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

Brayden Lape

never getting over the sweetness that is a @brayden_lape24 performance pic.twitter.com/E1FPneG9bz — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

ELIMINATED:

Rowan Grace - eliminated after Top 10 Instant Save

Austin Montgomery - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Eva Ullmann - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Jay Allen - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

The Dryes - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Hillary Torchiana - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Madison Hughes - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ansley Burns - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Benny Weag - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tanner Fussell - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM GWEN

ELIMINATED:

Justin Aaron- eliminated after Top 8 Instant Save

Kique - eliminated after Top 10 Instant Save

Alyssa Witrado - eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save

Kevin Hawkins - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save

Daysia - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Cara Brindisi - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Kayla Von Der Heide - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Destiny Leigh - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Sadie Bass - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Tanner Howe - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Julia Aslanli - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jillian Jordyn - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Omar Jose Cardona - saved after Top 8 Instant Save

Omar Jose Cardona HAS THE BEAT. pic.twitter.com/lojyEoBHPe — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

we've been waiting for Omar Jose Cardona to sing QUEEN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/biJ0VsaWBs — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

ELIMINATED:

Parijita Bastola - eliminated after Top 8 Instant Save

Kim Cruse- eliminated after Top 8 Instant Save

Sasha Hurtado - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save

The Marilynds - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Emma Brooke - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Morgan Taylor - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Ian Harrison - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Peyton Aldridge - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Valarie Harding - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Kara McKee - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Lana Love - eliminated during Battle Rounds

David Andrew - eliminated during Battle Rounds

SOLsong - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Nia Skyfer - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Dia Malai - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM CAMILA

Morgan Myles

okay. life is complete now that we've heard @MorganMylesLive sing "Total Eclipse of The Heart." pic.twitter.com/TY8EKbhvpw — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2022

ELIMINATED:

Eric Who - eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save

Devix- eliminated after Top 13 Instant Save

Kate Kalvach - eliminated after Top 16 Instant Save

Andrew Igbokidi - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Steven McMorran - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Reina Ley - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Jaeden Luke - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Orlando Mendez - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Chello - eliminated during 3-Way Knockout

Zach Newbould - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Constance Howard - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sydney Kronmiller - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Grace Bello - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ava Lynn Thuresson - eliminated during Battle Rounds

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Reveals Her 'Dream' Duet With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'

'The Voice's Most Successful Alum: Morgan Wallen, RaeLynn & More

'The Voice' Coaches on Camila Cabello's 'X-Factor' History and Gwen Stefani's Return (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery