Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s whirlwind love story has been one for the history books! The Jonas Brother and the actress raised eyebrows in 2017 when they walked the iconic steps in coordinating Ralph Lauren during the Met Gala. Still, following their fashion-forward (not a) date night, Priyanka played it cool and coy when asked about a potential relationship with the younger musician.

However, a year -- and some flirty DMs -- later, Nick and Priyanka confirmed their romance, and shocked the world with an engagement. Five months later, on Dec. 1, the couple became Mr. and Mrs. Jonas during not one, but two ceremonies in India.

While their love story seemingly began in 2017, Nick revealed that the first time he met his wife, at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party, he got down on one knee.

"And I put my drink down," Nick told Vogue. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

Five years of marriage, one baby girl, and a lot of love later, Priyanka and Nick are still suckers for each other. In honor of their love story, ET is looking back at the couple's early romance, wedded bliss and all the moments in between.

September 2016: Down in the DMs

Prior to the world knowing (or thinking they knew) about their romance, Nick took a very youthful approach when it came to getting in contact with Priyanka. In an interview with Vouge, the pair revealed the singer made the first move -- via direct messages.

"I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," Nick's message to Priyanka said. Nick confirmed the date was Sept. 8, 2016.

"She responded day of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me,'" he recalled.

Priyanka added, "Boy got the number."

May 2017: Met Gala Madness

Fashion’s biggest night turned into a breakout moment that no one could have seen coming. During the 2017 Met Gala, Nick and Priyanka turned heads as they arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with Ralph Lauren.

At the time, Nick was 24, and Priyanka was 34, and both were single. The "Jealous" singer was the picture of the perfect gentleman as he assisted the Quantico actress with her extended train.

The following evening, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Priyanka was grilled about a possible romance, and kept it coy, noting that they didn't have the time to consider romance.

"We didn't have time yet, maybe next time we meet," she told host Andy Cohen.

May 2018: Summer Lovin’

One year after the Met Gala, Nick and Priyanka kept their love off the red carpet but heated up the romance over Memorial Day weekend. It began with a Friday night date at Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl. On Saturday night, they were then spotted at a Dodgers game. An onlooker told ET at the time that Nick and Priyanka looked "very happy" and were "super smiley" together at the game.

"They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game," the onlooker added. "They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like."

Then on Monday, the Baywatch actress joined the crooner and some of his friends for a yacht party. Following their weekend, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair was in fact, a couple.

"It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other," a source told the outlet at the time.

June 2018: An Affectionate Date Night

Priyanka and Nick kept onlookers buzzing about their relationship status during a dinner date. At the time, a source told ET that the duo spent an evening "cozied up at a table" at Toca Madera in Los Angeles.

"The pair was very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio," the source said at the time. "They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling."

July 2018: Please Be Mine…

People magazine reported that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka while celebrating her 35th birthday in London. According to reports, the "Cool" singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in New York and privately shopped for the ring, weeks prior.

At the time, a source told ET that an engagement would not come as a surprise to anyone in their inner circle.

"This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her," the source said. "He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one."

August 2018: Engaged!

Two months after reports of their relationship, Nick and Priyanka confirmed their engagement via Instagram.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Nick wrote next to a photo of Priyanka resting her hand on his chest and showing off her sparkler as they looked into each other’s eyes.

The actress took to her respective Instagram account to share the news, alongside pictures from their traditional Roka engagement ceremony that included their families, held in Mumbai.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉," she wrote.

September 2018: Love in NYC

Nick and Priyanka returned stateside, where they continued to put their love -- and the actress' ring -- on display. The two lovebugs cozied up during a US Open match, where Priyanka was all smiles as she nuzzled up next to Nick, who kissed her throughout the game.

The same week, the newly engaged couple had a stylish date night as they reconnected with the designer that brought them together, Ralph Lauren, during the fashion house’s 50th anniversary event.

October 2018: Making It Official

In early November 2018, a source confirmed to ET that the "Close" singer and the actress had recently gotten a marriage license. At the time, the source shared that the pair decided to speed up their timeline, noting they couldn’t wait to be Mr. and Mrs.

"Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time," the source noted. "For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."

The same month, ET spoke with Priyanka, where she dished on the style she was aiming for when it came to her wedding dress. "I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," she explained. "So it's going to be cute and comfortable."

December 2018: Wedding Bells

Nick and Priyanka officially tied the knot on Dec. 1, 2018. Their multi-day nuptials honored both of their cultures. First came a Christian wedding for the couple officiated by Nick's father, for which Priyanka wore a stunning gown by Ralph Lauren. The ceremony was followed by a traditional Indian wedding ceremony.

The Chopra and Jonas families had days to celebrate the couple, as they hosted pre-wedding events such as a puja ceremony, a sangeet, a mehndi ceremony, and a haldi ceremony.

January 2019: This Is Heaven

After coming down from the high of his multiple wedding ceremonies, ET spoke with Nick, who explained that while he and his new wife's relationship may have appeared to be a whirlwind, their love came naturally.

"It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key,” the "Chains" singer told ET. "I’m blushing now!”

February 2019: Introducing the Jonas Sisters

Priyanka -- along with her sister-in-laws, Sophie Turner (married to Joe Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (married to Kevin Jonas) -- had a front row seat to the Jonas Brothers' official return. The three women were cast as the leading ladies in the music video for the boys' comeback single, "Sucker."

The self-proclaimed Jonas Sisters would spend the year joining the men during their Chasing Happiness comeback tour.

March 2020: A Milestone Holi

Nick joined his wife in India, where they celebrated their first Holi.

"My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra," Nick wrote alongside a sweet photo of him and his lady love covered in bright colors. The post also included a video of the celebrations, where they were accompanied by friends. Nick noted that he was celebrating early, as the holiday takes place March 9-10.

May 2020: Remember This ... First Date

In a series of sweet posts, Nick and Priyanka celebrated the two-year anniversary of their first date.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together," Priyanka captioned a photo of the couple at the Dodgers game. "Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights... ❤️?."

The Jumanji actor also posted a pic of the couple, writing, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years ❤️❤️ @priyankachopra."

November 2020: Home Is Where the Heart Is

Nick revealed the ET that he was enjoying time inside with his wife during the pandemic.

"The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years," the singer told ET. "That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots."

December 2020: 2 Years Down .. Forever to Go

Quarantine didn't slow down Nick and Priyanka's love story. During the lockdown, the pair celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary with touching tributes.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all," Priyanka wrote next to the sweet pic. "I love you @nickjonas."

The "Remember This" singer echoed his wife's sentiments with a post on his respective Instagram.

"Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️," Nick captioned a slideshow of photos from their over-the-top, extravagant Christian ceremony at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in 2018.

January 2021: Stronger Than Ever

Following a year of being locked inside with her husband, Priyanka confirmed that the love is still there for her man. During an interview on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Matrix Resurrections actress confirmed that things were still going strong.

"It's great because we still like each other. That's important," she quipped of her husband of two years. "We both have had such individual careers that I don't think we would've had six months with each other ever, so that's really a blessing. I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other."

The same month, Priyanka put to rest any speculation there was trouble in paradise, after she removed Nick from her social media accounts.

January 2021: Babies on the Brain

After joking about having a "cricket team" amount of children with her husband, Priyanka quickly cleared up the speculation. In an interview with ET, Mrs. Jonas shared her actual vision of expanding her family.

"Yes, that was a statement I made many years ago. What I was trying to say was, 'Don't hold on to statements I made, like, 10 years ago,'" she explained of the interview, which had been published in The Sunday Times. "I will take whatever I get when it comes to Nick and I."

February 2021: Music for Love

Nick released his first solo album after reuniting with the Jonas Brothers. When speaking with ET about Spaceman, the singer revealed the album was a dedication to his wife.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Nick told Apple Music. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

The album included the songs "Spaceman," "This Is Heaven," and the ballad "Death Do Us Part."

December 2021: 3 Years to Forever

Priyanka and Nick celebrated three years of marriage, and the actress shared with ET the key to their successful relationship.

"I think just being honest and needing each other’s company, obviously," Priyanka said. "Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."

She then added, "And it doesn't feel like work."

January 2022: Nick and Priyanka Welcome a Little Lovebug

Mr. and Mrs. Jonas broke the internet when they revealed the arrival of their first child. In a series of posts, shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the pair announced that they had welcomed a child via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote.

Shortly after welcoming their child, a source told ET that the couple was settling into parenthood. "Priyanka and Nick always wanted to have children together," a source told ET at the time. "Priyanka is very maternal and has wanted to be a mother for a long time."

The source added, "They are both so happy and settling into parenthood nicely. This is something they've both really wanted, so they're thrilled and appreciative.”

April 2022: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

ET confirmed that Nick and Priyanka named their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Their daughter's name pays homage to Priyanka's Indian roots. Malti, in Sanskrit, means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Also, according to a birth certificate, Malti was born shortly after 8:00 p.m. PT on Jan. 15, 2022 at a hospital in San Diego, California.

May 2022: Introducing Malti

In honor of his wife's first Mother's Day, Nick and Priyaka shared the first image of their baby girl. With the celebration came the reveal that Malti spent 100+ days in the NICU.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the caption next to a photo of Nick and Priyanka holding their baby girl, who has a white heart emoji covering her face, read.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you," they added.

Priyanka couldn't help but gush about her man and their daughter in the comments, writing, “😢😍I love you."

She shared the same post with a special message to her husband. "Also," she added at the end, "there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️."

July 2022: The Jewel of July

2022 was a year of milestone birthdays for the couple. In July, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday and her man didn't let the day go by without showing her love -- and revealing her sweet nickname.

"Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra," the "Bacon" singer wrote next to a series of photos featuring what included a picture of him and Priyanka sharing a kiss on the beach, celebrating her birthday with festive signs and watching the fireworks together.

August 2022: Surprise for 30

Priyanka returned the birthday love for her man in honor of his 30th birthday. The actress shared a sweet post to celebrate Nick's milestone birthday, complete with pictures from his surprise golf-themed celebrations.

"Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas," she wrote. "This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy. @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man."

November 2022: No Place Like Home

Following a summer of travel and marking milestones with their daughter, Priyanka was clearly happy to have some quiet time. In a sweet picture, shared on Instagram, the actress celebrated being with her two loves.

"Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," she wrote.

December 2022: Celebrating Love

Nick and Priyanka are still suckers for each other. On Dec. 1, the couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary with a series of sweet posts.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe. ❤️," the actress wrote next to a picture of her and Nick dancing at their wedding.

Nick continued the tributes with a sweet post dedicated to his wife, featuring pictures from their magical weddings.

"And just like that it’s been 4 years. ❤️ happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra," the "Burnin' Up" singer wrote.

December 2022: Like It's Christmas

Priyanka, Nick and Malti marked their first Christmas as a family of three. Ahead of the holiday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from her family's time in New Jersey.

"Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️ ," she wrote.

January 2023: Matching Tattoos

In an interview with British Vogue, Priyanka revealed the meaning behind her and her husband's matching tattoos.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears," she said. "My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one."

In the same interview, the actress gushed about Nick's best qualities.

"My husband is super thoughtful," she said. "When he's around, everything feels like it will be OK. He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person and he's not."

February 2023: A Family Valentine's Day

The couple marked the romantic holiday with separate Instagram posts. For her part, Priyanka shared a sweet shot with Nick and a pic with Malti, calling her husband and daughter "my forever valentines."

Meanwhile, Nick posted a video showing him and his wife celebrating their love with wine, a charcuterie board, and a solo musical performance. "A perfect Valentine's Day with my heart," he captioned the post.

March 2023: Initial Reservations

Priyanka appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, and opened up about the initial reservations she had about dating her now-husband.

"I was 35 and Nick was 25. I really put a stop on it in a way because I judged a book by the cover. I was like, 'I want to settle down. I've done the fun dating thing,'" she said. "I was ready to get serious and not realizing that my husband is a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old's body."

Eventually, Priyanka fell in love with Nick, recalling, "I think I fell in love with him the first time I saw him in the studio. It was after our first date. My knees buckled. We had a nice date that night."

May 2023: Several Collaborations

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Priyanka revealed that she and her husband have recorded songs together.

"We do go into the studio sometimes in the middle of the night and jam," she said. "We've just made songs randomly, so it's out there somewhere on Nick's phone, but I'm not confident enough to sing with him."

That same month, Nick made a cameo in his wife's rom-com, Love Again, and the pair immensely enjoyed the experience of working together.

"It was hysterical," Priyanka said. "He leaned into it and the crew was cracking up. It was really nice to have him on set for a little bit."

Jonas agreed, saying, "I'm having just a phenomenal date with the lead of the movie, who happens to be my wife in real life."

"Why not come and crash the party?" he added. "It's a great new experience for us and we're having a great time."

September 2023: A Birthday Tribute

Priyanka took to Instagram on her husband's 31st birthday to celebrate him with a sweet tribute.

"Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy!" she wrote. "I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby ❤️🥰 @nickjonas."

