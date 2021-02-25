Nick Jonas Says His New Songs Are Love Letters to Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is serenading his wife with his new music. In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Nick revealed that most of his songs are actually love letters to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Nick told Lowe. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

The Voice coach says his upcoming album is "inherently hopeful," especially after a year like 2020.

"Listen, I love a big radio song just as much as the next guy. I also love moments when I'm able to take an idea, a concept, in this case, that feeling of just trying to capture what this year looked like as far as that isolation," Nick explained. "I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie and that's when I started making the record. And then the reconnection, understanding there is hope on the other side. I feel like the album is inherently hopeful and I want people to feel that when they listen to it."

Nick will be performing some of his new music, including his new single, "Spaceman," this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

It looks like new music could be on the way for the Jonas Brothers as well. ET spoke with Nick ahead of The Voice's 20th season, and while there's no official release date, the talented brothers are trying to do it all.

"Well, there's always music being written, and you know, after the year and a half run we had, we played 95 shows and in 10 months. I think everyone was kinda ready for a break," Nick told ET. "We could not have anticipated the break would be as long as it's been because of all the different factors, but I stayed really creative and whether it's brother stuff or solo stuff or Joe doing DNCE, we kinda set as a rule that we can do it all, and it all just works together, so we'll see what the release is, but I'm very excited to share the music with the world that I've been working on."

Watch the video below to hear Nick dish on his second season of The Voice and everything else he has in the works.

