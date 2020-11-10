Nick Jonas couldn't be happier to watch his family continue to grow.

The singer is a proud uncle once again, after his older brother, Joe Jonas, became a dad over the summer. Joe welcomed his first child, baby girl Willa, with wife Sophie Turner in July.

While speaking with ET in October about the new Netflix series Dash & Lily, out now, Nick confirmed he has, indeed, met the sweet newborn, and already can't get enough of little Willa.

"I have [met her]," he gushed to ET's Rachel Smith. "It's, you know, Joe and Sophie's thing to speak about or not, but she's the best."

"I wish we could all be together, but that's so many families' wish and dream at the moment," he added. "But yeah, I'm grateful everyone's healthy and happy. We've all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together."

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Nick has been enjoying life at home with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He told ET that while it's hard to "find the silver lining" in everything that's going on, we all "have to or we'll lose our minds."

"I've been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it's music stuff or film, television development and writing," Nick explained. "But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years."

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots," he continued. "I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

Nick's latest project is the launch of Netflix's Dash & Lily, which he and Shawn Levy executive produced. The holiday rom-com series -- which follows the whirlwind love story of Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) in New York City -- marks Nick's first time executive producing.

"The thing I was drawn to most about this project, well, there was a few things," Nick explained. "One is my love for New York City. I spent a lot of time there in New York and Broadway doing shows. And then as I got older, I lived in between New York and Los Angeles for a number of years. So I have a romantic kind of view of it. Obviously, in this time when New York looks very different today than it did last year when we shot this show, there's a really nostalgic, wonderful, kind of romanticizing of the city that you see in the show."

"Then, the themes and the characters, it really is about taking risks and putting yourself out there," he added. "These characters are coming of age in a way, which is also really fun to see, the insecurities that we all feel naturally as we kind of come into our own. But they play out into really adult themes in a really, I think, strong way. I'm so excited for people to see it."

If that's not enough of a tease to get fans to watch it, the eight-episode series also features a cameo from the Jonas Brothers!

"Shawn Levy, who's the other executive producer of the show, we go a long way back with him. To The Night At the Museum days. We were the cherubs in that movie," Nick shared. "So we've known him for a while, and we've always tried to think of something we could work on together."

"He sent this to me and I just loved it," Nick continued. "When we were on tour last year, he came backstage and we started kind of just talking about the show (which was already in production) and if there was any way possibly for us to pop up and do something. Basically what we talked about that night over a glass of tequila is what became the cameo on the show."

Nick said that while he did feel like the cameo was "meant to be," he and his brothers had to "jam it in" on a show day just before their concert in New Jersey.

"So I owe my brothers a little bit for spending their day off on set with me and Dash & Lily," he said. "But they had a great time and it was a fun thing to get done."

