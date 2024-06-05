Taylor Swift is offering a show of solidarity for Lady Gaga after the latter publicly shut down speculation about a rumored pregnancy.

The "Telephone" singer, 38, took to social media on Tuesday to cleverly confirm that she is not with child, quoting Swift's "Down Bad" -- off her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department -- in the process.

"Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin' at the gym," she wrote on TikTok, using the post to urge her followers to register to vote.

Swift, 34, was among the many supporters in Gaga's comments, writing, "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

The "Fortnight" singer sealed her message with a kiss emoji.

Taylor Swift leaves a comment on Lady Gagy's TikTok post shutting down pregnancy rumors. - Lady Gaga / TikTok

Gaga's post came just one day after The Sun published photos of her at her sister, Natali Germanotta's, wedding last weekend in Maine.

The pictures showed Gaga in a black dress and black heels, which she accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings. The outlet claimed Gaga -- real name Stefani Angelina Germanotta -- "was spotted with an apparent [baby] bump" at her sister's rehearsal dinner.

Both Gaga and Swift are, unfortunately, used to this kind of rampant speculation.

Just recently, Gaga sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while out and about in West Hollywood. The House of Gucci star is currently dating entrepreneur-investor Michael Polansky, whom she's been linked to since New Year's Eve 2019.

ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment on the engagement rumors.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino. While she and Polansky have been linked since 2019, Gaga didn't make things Instagram official with him until the following year. They've maintained a relatively private romance in the years since.

Back in February, a source told ET that Gaga and Polansky are "together and going strong," adding that while they're not in a rush to take the next steps, they are "content with where things are at."

Lady Gaga attends The World Premiere Fan Screening Of HBO Original “Gaga Chromatica Ball” at Nya Studios on May 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty Images

ET last spoke with Gaga less than two weeks ago at the premiere of her Gaga Chromatica Ball film, where she teased new music.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it," Gaga said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will follow 2020's Chromatica. "I just can't wait to give it to the fans."

Of the "completely different project" and when her little monsters can expect it, she added, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

Meanwhile, Gaga is gearing up for the release of her next film -- Joker Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix -- on October 4, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: