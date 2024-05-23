Lady Gaga and Beyoncé may not have dropped a sequel to "Telephone" on Cowboy Carter, but the concept of another collaboration is not out of the question.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from the Los Angeles premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball on Thursday, the 38-year-old "Bad Romance" singer said that when it comes to new music and a follow-up to her iconic collab with Queen Bey, she is always working and always open to giving the fans what they want.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it," she said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will follow 2020's Chromatica. "I just can't wait to give it to the fans."

Of the "completely different project" and when her little monsters can expect it, she added, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

Lady Gaga on stage during the Chromatica Ball in Los Angeles in September 2022 - Getty Images

And for the quite literally millions of music lovers who want to know the status of "Telelphone" part two after all signs appeared to point in that direction earlier this year, Gaga says nothing is concrete (at least that she can say), but that she will be patiently waiting by her cell telephone.

"Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone," the singer and Academy Award winner told ET.

Back in February, when Beyoncé appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl and teased a new music drop, fans quickly surmised that her now-released album would include a feature with the A Star is Born actress as the country-esque motifs in promo images and videos matched the vibe of the "Telephone" music video released in 2010.

While the exact number of streams on their second collaboration -- they also released a song called "Video Phone" together in 2009 -- is unknown, the music video for "Telephone" has been viewed more than 467 million times on YouTube.

Moral of the story? Anything is possible and Gaga fans should manifest more from the two pop icons.

As for Gaga's new film -- a pro-shot version of the homonymous tour that was delayed by COVID-19 -- she says that after nearly two years of work and edits as the star and director, she could not be more excited for the project to finally be available.

"I'm really excited for the fans to see all the details in the show. There's only so much you can see at a stadium and we are so laser-focused on everything," Gaga said of bringing the worldwide tour into fans' living rooms.

That includes close-up looks at everything from the fashion to how the story that plays out throughout the show came together.

"It's just an experience that really you can't replicate unless you see it in this film, so I'm hoping that people will really enjoy it because it's truly a never-before-seen experience," she said.

Watch the trailer for Gaga Chromatica Ball in the player below:

Gaga Chromatica Ball premieres on May 25 on HBO and Max.

