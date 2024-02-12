Do Beyoncé and Lady Gaga have a secret collab up their sleeve? Some die hard fans certainly think so -- or desperately want it to be so.

On Sunday, Beyoncé surprised people by appearing in a Verizon Wireless commercial during the Super Bowl, in which she tries to "break the internet" in a series of various high-profile stunts.

In a surprise twist, Beyoncé managed to accomplish her goal in real life by announcing that she'd be dropping new music at the end of the commercial -- thus actually breaking the internet (so to speak) via a high-profile stunt.

After the commercial aired, Beyoncé took to Instagram to drop a teaser video for her follow-up to Renaissance, titled Act II, showing her driving a yellow taxi through dusty, rural Texas, set to a snippet of one of her new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em."

So, what does any of this have to do with Lady Gaga? Well, fans have taken to social media to share some wild theories that certain clues in Beyonce's post hint that she's working with Lady Gaga on a sequel to their 2010 collaboration, "Telephone."

While some of the supposed "clues" that people are pointing to may feel a bit esoteric (or downright tinfoil hat-esque), the more you look at some of the similarities, the easier it is to find yourself falling down the rabbit hole.

For those who haven't seen the music video for Lady Gaga's "Telephone," it was shot as a short film and a narrative continuation of her music video for "Paparazzi." It begins with Lady Gaga in prison for murder before getting bailed out by Beyoncé and then driving around in a yellow and red truck dubbed the "Pu**y Wagon" (inspired by the truck seen in Kill Bill) and then continuing their killing spree.

Needless to say, it's a weird, wonderful, high-concept fever dream of short film and -- most notably -- ends on a cliffhanger with a title card reading, "To Be Continued."

Then, 13 years went by and it was never continued. And that brings us to now. In the wake of Super Bowl LVIII and Beyoncé's big new announcement, eagle-eyed (and often creative) fans seem to link Beyoncés yellow taxi -- including the decorations hanging from the rearview mirror -- to their yellow and red truck in the "Telephone" video -- as well as a lot of the general aesthetic of both videos.

Additionally, Beyoncé announced her new music on Feb. 11 -- which just so happens to be the exact same date that Lady Gaga was booked into jail in the "Telephone" video.

Also, as pointed out by numerous cyber-sleuths, the song title, "Texas Hold 'Em," seems to evoke the lyric from Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," which goes, "I wanna hold 'em like they do in Texas, please."

And some fans went on to imagine links between the "68" on Beyoncés plate to the fact that Lady Gaga was born in '86 -- which is just 68 backwards.

Meanwhile, others went on to just fabricate head canon based on no evidence at all, and yet we're still here for it.

"Hear me out.. Beyoncé’s song is called 'Texas hold ‘em' and lady Gaga has a song called 'poker face' This is giving 'Telephone' era, but what if it’s a prequel to 'Telephone' and on Lady Gaga’s next album is the official Sequel?" one user wrote, presumably suggesting it would be a prequel to "Paparazzi" as well.

Lady Gaga's recent posts have also seemingly fanned the flames of speculation.

On Feb. 8, Gaga posted a black-and-white photo of herself playing a keyboard in what may have been a studio, suggesting to some that she's recording new music, and possibly her long-awaited seventh album, LG7.

Then, during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Lady Gaga -- who was at the game, where Beyonce was also in attendance, although not together (in a way some fans found suspicious) -- she shared a photo of her hand throwing up a peace sign with the caption, "Let's f**king go."

But, was it actually a peace sign? Or was it really the number 2 -- as in low-key hint at a second team-up with Beyoncé?

Truly, only time well tell if fans will get the long-awaited sequel they apparently crave.

