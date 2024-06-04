Lady Gaga is shutting down pregnancy rumors.

On Tuesday, the "Poker Face" songstress posted a 10-second video on TikTok and emphatically said she is "not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym." The 38-year-old then implored her millions and millions of followers to register to vote by providing them a link where they can easily do so or check if they're registered.

While many of her followers were ecstatic that Gaga used Taylor Swift lyrics -- from "Down Bad" off of The Tortured Poets Department -- to respond to the speculation, others were even happier at her quick response one day after The Sun published photos of her at her sister, Natali Germanotta's, wedding last weekend in Maine.

The pictures showed Gaga in a black dress and black heels, which she accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings. The outlet claimed Gaga -- real name Stefani Angelina Germanotta -- "was spotted with an apparent [baby] bump" at her sister's rehearsal dinner.

One follower commented, "My mother was QUICK with a response lol," while another added, "I've never been so quick to a TikTok post, u ROCK Gaga."

Gaga is used to this kind of rampant speculation. Just recently, the singer sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while out and about in West Hollywood. The House of Gucci star is currently dating entrepreneur-investor Michael Polansky, whom she's been linked to since New Year's Eve 2019.

ET has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment on the engagement rumors.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino. While she and Polansky have been linked since 2019, Gaga didn't make things Instagram official with him until the following year. They've maintained a relatively private romance in the years since.

Back in February, a source told ET that Gaga and Polansky are "together and going strong," adding that while they're not in a rush to take the next steps, they are "content with where things are at."

The source also noted that the couple enjoyed a trip together, further strengthening their bond. Whether it's cozy date nights or simply enjoying each other's company in a low-key setting, Gaga and Polansky are described as "very happy."

ET last spoke with Gaga less than two weeks ago at the premiere of her Gaga Chromatica Ball film, where she teased new music.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it," Gaga said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will follow 2020's Chromatica. "I just can't wait to give it to the fans."

Of the "completely different project" and when her little monsters can expect it, she added, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

