Lady Gaga Reveals She Had COVID While Performing 5 Shows

Lady Gaga has a special appreciation for her fans. She refuses to disappoint them, even if she's contracted COVID.

Following the world premiere of her concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in Los Angeles on Thursday, the 38-year-old "Bad Romance" singer shared that she had performed five shows while sick with the coronavirus.

The songstress prefaced that she told her crew about her contracting COVID, and she perfectly understood, she said, if they opted to bow out of performing with her, and that she chose to perform because she did not want to cancel on her fans.

"I shared it with everyone on my team. And I said, 'I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work, and you don't have to perform and you don't have to work that day,'" she said, via Variety. "I just didn't want to let all the fans down. The way that I saw it also is like the fans are all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show."

Lady Gaga did not reveal when she contracted COVID and which five shows she performed while sick with the disease. But not performing was seemingly never an option. At the Q&A, Gaga had shared why her fans mean so much to her.

Lady Gaga at the world premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball on May 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

"This industry can feel very isolating sometimes," she said, "but I never feel alone when I'm with my fans."

Fans will recall at the start of the global pandemic that Gaga put on a benefit show, One World: Together At Home, which helped raise money to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic. The effort raised more than $35 million.

ET spoke with Lady Gaga at the premiere of Chromatica Ball, where she reacted to those rumors about her and Beyoncé dropping a sequel to "Telephone."

"Whenever Beyoncé calls, I'd like to pick up the phone," the singer and Academy Award winner told ET.

As far as new music goes, Lady Gaga says "soon."

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it," she said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will follow 2020's Chromatica. "I just can't wait to give it to the fans."

She added, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

