Lady Gaga Reveals What She Would Have Worn to the 2024 Met Gala

Lady Gaga is giving fans a peek at what could have been. The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of the outfit she would've worn to the 2024 Met Gala had she attended.

The totally black look, save a deep purple flower covering her lips, featured swirled details around Gaga's eyes and a dramatically arched piece that went from one arm to another, curving around her head.

"THIS IS WHAT I WOULD HAVE WORN TO THE MET GALA. THE GIMP OF THE GARDEN," she captioned her post, revealing that the outfit was designed by AZIZ, while the mask by Philip Treacy.

This year's Met Gala had a theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and a dress code of The Garden of Time.

Gaga, however, didn't attend the 2024 event and hasn't been present at the annual gala since 2019. Speculation swirled that Gaga's absence this year was due to her filming schedule for Joker: Folie à Deux, which she's set to star in alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Whatever the reason for her absence, Gaga found another opportunity to sport the look, as she opted to wear it to the premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball.

ET's Denny Directo was on hand at the event, and the singer teased her upcoming music.

"I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it," she said of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will follow 2020's Chromatica. "I just can't wait to give it to the fans."

Of the "completely different project" and when her Little Monsters can expect it, she said, "They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon."

As for the concert film, which will air on HBO May 25, Gaga told ET she's "really excited for the fans to see all the details in the show."

"There's only so much you can see at a stadium and we are so laser-focused on everything," she said. "It's just an experience that really you can't replicate unless you see it in this film, so I'm hoping that people will really enjoy it because it's truly a never-before-seen experience."

