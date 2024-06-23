Taylor Swift still has some bad blood when it comes to her haters!

During night 2 of her London Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, the 34-year-old songstress addressed the audience -- and the people who have anything negative to say -- before performing her rumored Kim Kardashian diss track, "thanK you aIMee."

"I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That's not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me … and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer," the GRAMMY-winning singer told the crowd of over 90,000.

Taylor Swift had a message for her haters during night 2 of her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I'll spend forever trying to thank you for that," she added.

Before going into the track, Swift made one thing clear for anyone who thinks about doubting her or talking "s**t."

"On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," she told the crowd.

After the speech, it was on as she launched into the song from the Tortured Poets Department that Swifties deemed the anthem for her and Kardashian's years-long feud. Fans instantly began speculating that "thanK you aIMee" is in reference to the SKIMS founder, particularly because of the capitalized letters in the track's title that spell out "KIM."

The song itself is rooted in the story of a hometown bully "throwin' punches" at the narrator. As she copes with the "searing pain" from the attacks, she ultimately finds that it's made her stronger in the end.

Taylor Swift performed three nights at Wembley Stadium. - Getty

Kardashian, 43, and Swift's feud has gone on for over a decade, beginning when the reality TV star's ex-husband, Kanye West, snatched a Video Music Award from Swift's hand in 2009, and presumably rapped about her on his track, "Famous."

Swift's speech also came amid Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl seemingly taking jabs at the "Anti-Hero" singer during the band's Saturday night show at London Stadium.

In videos shared from the moment, Grohl is in between songs as he gets the crowd riled up in the name of Swift.

"I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," the veteran rocker, 55, told the crowd, who was heard booing. "So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple."

Seemingly taking a jab at Swift's production value on stage, Grohl continued, "That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place."

Despite the haters, Swift has had quite the run and star-studded support during her round of London shows, which began on Friday. Kicking off the three-day residency, night one was attended by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevingne and Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift onstage during night 3 at Wembley stadium. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Night two was even more star-studded with the likes of Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, and Salma Hayek all in attendance. On Sunday, the stars aligned once again, with Sir Paul McCartney, Sophie Turner, Gracie Abrams Ellie Goulding and more in the audience.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not to be forgotten as he attended all three nights and even took the stage alongside his love, where he offered her support alongside her dancers for a mid-show quick change.

The "London Boy" songstress will make her return for five more shows at the venue on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20.

