Travis Kelce, Tom Cruise and Greta Gerwig were among the nearly 90,000 Swifties who partied like it's 2014 on Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London, England.

There's an awesome 30-second video circulating on social media -- shared by a Taylor Swift fan X account -- that shows the trio inside a VIP tent Saturday night at Wembley Stadium vibing out to "Shake It Off." It's quick, but you can see the Mission: Impossible star smiling, groovin' and movin' as the camera pans back and forth.

Swift's boyfriend is bopping his head, singing along and nailing the hand gestures, while his brother, Jason Kelce, is going berserk jumping and shaking his head. Meanwhile, the Barbie director is rocking out and moving her head from side to side while belting out lyrics to the hit track off of Swift's 1989 album.

It's an awesome display that follows Prince William doing the exact same thing the night prior. The Prince of Wales and his two kids -- Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9 -- joined their dad on Night 1 of Swift's Eras Tour. William was celebrating his 42nd birthday that night, and the future king of England looked like he was having a total blast.

Cruise and Gerwig were far from the only celebrities who showed out for Night 2 of the Eras Tour. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth and many more were also in attendance. There may have been a few glitches on Saturday night, but that didn't stop everyone from having what's sure to be the night of their lives.

Swift is performing at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20.

