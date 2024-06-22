Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London is officially in full swing, and the celebrity Swifties are showing up and out!

On Saturday, June 22, the 34-year-old "London Boy" crooner, yet again, drew a bevy of celebrities for Night 2 of her three-night stop, with Mete and Paramore were the opening acts, at Wembley Stadium. She had already welcomed an estimated 80,000 concertgoers from across the world for Night 1, including some royals and other notable figures and fans of the 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist. Given Swift's connection to the U.K. capital -- she lived in London on and off with Joe Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend of six years -- it's no surprise just how many friends turned out.

While she may have said "So Long, London" in one song off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, she is back and better than ever. For the Saturday show, the likes of Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Liam Hemsworth showed up to support Swift.

Ditto for Travis, Jason and Kylie Kelce, all of whom returned after having a blast in the VIP tent Friday night, alongside Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Those who miss out on the first London leg (featuring chicken tenders with seemingly ranch) will have a chance to catch the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in August, when Swift returns for five more shows before she officially heads back to the U.S. for tour dates in New Orleans, Miami and Indianapolis.

Until then, check out the full list of celebs below who made it to Swift's first Eras Tour stop in London.

Night 1:

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. - Jo Hale/Redferns

Cara Delevingne

Nicola Coughlin

Jonathan Van Ness

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Travis Kelce

Scott and Andrea Swift (Taylor's parents)

Salma Hayek (slide four)

Leslie Mann (slide seven)

Prince William and his children

William and the royal kiddos -- Prince George and 10, Princess Charlotte -- made an appearance at the show. The concert fell on William's 42nd birthday, who celebrated by dancing to Swift's hit "Shake It Off." As a special treat, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who also attended the show, had a private meet and greet with the royals backstage.

Swift later went back to that same IG post and tagged Kelce, the first time she's done that.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

NIGHT 2

Travis Kelce

He's back and ready for another singalong.

Jason and Kylie Kelce

They're baaaaaack!

Tom Cruise

The Mission: Impossible was all smiles at Swift's show Saturday night in London.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The wife-husband tandem also couldn't contain their smiles.

Liam Hemsworth

Greta Gerwig

Rachel Zegler

Swift is no stranger to big names in the crowd. In August, during her Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, her VIP tent saw friend after friend enter, including Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Channing Tatum and Kevin Costner, among many others. Since then, her No. 1 VIP has been No. 87 on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, who Swift began dating in late (not so cruel) summer of last year.

In May, Kelce attended Swift's 87th Eras Tour show, which just so happened to occur in the City of Love -- Paris, France. Coincidence or is she a mastermind? Regardless, Kelce was accompanied by her close friends, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, while her mom, Andrea Swift, and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance.

After a two-month break from the end of February to early May, Swift resumed her record-breaking world tour in Nanterre, France, and has visited Sweden, Portugal and Scotland in the weeks since, making each show with unique surprise songs -- including the recently debuted "murder mashup" and "diss track mashup."

Sadly, Swift recently used her 100th show to announce that the Eras Tour will officially conclude in December as she finishes out the two-year spanning undertaking in Vancouver, Canada -- the hometown of her good friend, Ryan Reynolds, who we predict will absolutely be present.

For more headlines from the Eras Tour, check out the links below.

