Taylor Swift Reacts to Hugh Grant's Praise of Her After London Shows

Hugh Grant couldn't shake off his emotions after attending night two of Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour -- and the feelings were mutual!

Following Saturday's show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, the 63-year-old Love Actually star took to X (formally Twitter) to give Swift and her Super Bowl champion boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a special shout-out.

"Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet," he wrote.

According to his tweet, Grant attended the show with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and their 8-year-old daughter. In addition to their daughter, the pair also share 11-year-old son John and another child, whom they welcomed together in 2018. Grant is also the father of Tabitha, 12, and Felix, 11, from a previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.

After reading his message, Swift responded to the Notting Hill star. "As a long time Hugh Grant stan, this tweet is very important to my culture," she wrote.

The celebrity star power at night two of Swift's three-night residency in London didn't stop with Grant. Also in attendance were Tom Cruise and Gretta Gerwig, who were spotted in the VIP tent with Travis. Meanwhile, Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, was spotted with a wristfull of friendship bracelets as he bopped around to the music, while his wife, Kylie Kelce, looked on and smiled.

Additionally, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Liam Hemsworth were spotted in the crowd.

Swift kicked off the first run of shows in London on Friday. For the occasion, Prince William attended the show --- which fell on his 42nd birthday -- with his and Kate Middleton's two oldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

Swift took to Instagram to commemorate the moment -- and go Instagram official with her beau.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales," the "Love Story" singer captioned the selfie of her, Travis, William and the royal children.

Swift's final run at Wembley was on Sunday. The "London Boy" songstress will make her return for five more shows at the venue on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20.

