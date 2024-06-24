Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated in style following the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's surprise stage debut during night three of his girlfriend's Eras Tour stop at London's Wembley Stadium.

After the electrifying show on Sunday, the duo headed to celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse and partied late into the night with friends Sophie Turner and Ellie Goulding, who were also at the show.

Swift turned heads in a colorful crochet mini-dress featuring long, slightly flared sleeves. She accessorized with yellow open-toe chunky heeled sandals and a brown shoulder bag. As for Kelce, he embraced a casual chic style, donning a white shirt paired with matching pants and a blue bucket hat. The couple's coordinating outfits made them the center of attention as they were spotted holding hands and are said to have partied until 4 a.m.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce party until 4am in London with pals including Sophie Turner and Ellie Goulding at The Chiltern Firehouse in London. - CH / SPLASH

Turner and Goulding added to the star-studded night, each bringing their unique flair. Turner sported a sleek black jumpsuit, while Goulding dazzled in a black sports coat and matching pants.

Kelce, 34, astonished fans when he joined Swift, also 34, on stage during her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" outfit change, adding a memorable moment to her third show at Wembley. Over 80,000 concertgoers watched as Kelce -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Swift's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend out on stage in his arms.

There, No. 87 -- who Swift lovingly refers to as "the guy on the Chiefs" when performing "Karma" live -- stood by smiling as dancers stripped Swift of her dress and revealed a white two-piece set underneath.

Before exiting the stage and letting Swift belt out "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," one of the most-streamed songs of The Tortured Poets Department thus far, Kelce adorably pretended to apply makeup to his lover's face, grinning as Swift pretended to be over the whole situation.

Fans -- who have adorably bequeathed the couple with the portmanteau "Tayvis" -- quickly took to social media to express their excitement over the impromptu appearance from the NFL tight end, who was spotted earlier in the night in the VIP tent after previously attending the first two shows at Wembley. Swift's first concert on Friday also had his brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, in the audience.

"There is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered....," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Travis Kelce after being in the VIP tent for a third night in a row," another X user wrote, hilariously attaching a clip of Ryan Gosling as Ken in 2023's Barbie.

After the show, one person shared a sweet video of the couple leaving Wembley Stadium with Swift grabbing Kelce's hand while wearing a pink shift dress.

"Travis had a friendship bracelet and a dream less than a year ago, now he's on the Eras Tour stage #LondonTSTheErasTour," one fan wrote, referencing the origins of Swift and Kelce's love story.

In May, a source told ET that while they are increasingly busy in life, the power couple is very much in love and unafraid to show it. Furthermore, those closest to them would not be surprised should Kelce pop the question and Swift accept his proposal.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later," said the source. "They make a great match and there's no question about that."

Another source also shared with ET how Kelce and Swift are making their relationship work amid her tour and his imminent return to work when the NFL season begins.

"Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends," the source shared. "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

