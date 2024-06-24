Charli XCX will not tolerate her fans being negative towards Taylor Swift.

During her electrifying PARTYGIRL DJ set at a São Paulo nightclub in Brazil on Sunday, 31-year-old Charli faced an unexpected and unwelcome disruption. A group of fans began yelling, "Taylor [Swift] is dead!" in Portuguese, prompting Charli to address them head-on.

"Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it," Charli wrote on her Instagram story following the event.

This incident comes after a recent spat between Charli's fans and Taylor's fans. Earlier this month, tensions flared when Taylor released a U.K. exclusive digital version of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, coinciding with Charli's latest album, Brat.

Fans speculated that Taylor’s release hindered Charli's chances of topping the U.K.'s official charts. The situation was further inflamed by rumors that Charli's song, "Sympathy is a knife," from Brat was directed at Taylor.

Charli, who previously opened for Taylor during her 2018 Reputation Tour, has described "Sympathy is a knife" as being inspired by an unnamed girl who "taps my insecurities." Lyrics from the song also hint at jealousy, stating, "Don't know if it’s real or if I'm spiraling…One voice tells me that they laugh. George says I'm just paranoid…Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show. Fingers crossed behind my back. I hope they break up quick."

Fans have speculated that the song refers to Taylor due to Charli’s engagement to The 1975’s drummer, George Daniel. The pair have been a couple since 2022, meaning she was dating the percussionist during the time that Taylor had her short-lived fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy

Although Taylor hasn’t addressed Charli or her fans, she did appear to clap back at Dave Grohl’s remarks as she shouted out her band on stage during night three at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday. She also thanked the crowd (all 80,000 or so in attendance) after she was given a standing ovation following the combined Folklore-Evermore set of the show.

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band -- who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight -- they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it," Swift said in videos posted online.

While she did not directly name Grohl, fans were quick to connect the "playing live" remark to the Foo Fighters band member's comments.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman appeared on stage at London Stadium and insinuated that Swift does not play live during her shows.

Addressing the crowd, Grohl referenced the other big concert in the U.K. city and seemingly shaded the 34-year-old "You Need to Calm Down" singer, saying, "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."

"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple," the singer told the audience. "That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place."

