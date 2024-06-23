Dave Grohl appears to be taking shots at Taylor Swift -- not like it's Patron.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman appeared on stage at London Stadium and insinuated that Swift -- who was performing across town at Wembley Stadium for night two of her three-day Eras Tour stop -- does not play live during her shows.

Addressing the crowd, Grohl referenced the other big concert in the U.K. city and seemingly shaded the 34-year-old "You Need to Calm Down" singer, saying, "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift."

"So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple," the singer told the audience. "That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place."

Less than 24 hours later, Swift -- finishing out her sold-out Eras Tour stop in London -- appeared to clap back at Grohl's remarks as she shouted out her band on stage during night three. She also thanked the crowd (all 80,000 or so in attendance) for a standing ovation after the combined Folklore-Evermore set of the show.

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band -- who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight -- they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it," Swift said in videos posted online.

While she did not directly name Grohl, fans were quick to connect the "playing live" remark to the Foo Fighters band member's comments.

On social media, Swifties did not take kindly to Grohl's speech and called him out for what they categorized as "uncharacteristically mean" comments. Others compared his words to those muttered by Blur frontman Damon Albarn back in 2022.

At the time, Albarn, 56, was asked about current artists and made some controversial comments about Swift. While he called Billie Eilish "exceptional," Albarn told the Los Angeles Times of Swift, "She doesn't write her own songs."

Unlike her purported clap-back to Grohl, Swift addressed Albarn directly on X (then Twitter), "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this."

"I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” she added.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," Swift concluded at the time.

