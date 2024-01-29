There's romance happening on the slopes for Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson! The actress and the British aristocrat have added fuel to the flames of their rumored relationship with several snapshots posted to the former's Instagram page of their recent snowy getaway with friends.

On Monday, Turner shared a carousel of photos from the ski trip featuring glimpses of Turner, 27, and Pearson, 29, with friends Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins. The first shot in the gallery shows Turner and Pearson seated beside each other on a ski lift alongside Gorst and Kimmins, with Turner and Kimmins throwing up their middle fingers to the camera.

The gallery's other slides show the foursome enjoying the resort, with shots of Turner posed on the snowy ground in a checkered blue and white snowsuit, dancing with friends at a ski lodge and another shot of her running through the snow in a pink tracksuit.

The final photo features Turner smiling at the camera while lounging on the lip of an indoor pool in a green bikini, facing a stunning wintery view.

"jägerbomb anyone?" Turner cheekily captioned the gallery.

While Turner and Pearson don't appear particularly romantic in the photos, the Instagram post comes about three months after the duo was first spotted showing PDA while out in Paris, France. And since that October 2023 outing, the pair hasn't shied away from being seen together as their romance seemingly blossoms.

A source previously told ET that "Sophie and Perry are definitely not trying to hide. She seemed happy for everyone to know there's a new man in her life."

The source added, "They've been spending the last few days together in London and are pretty much inseparable. It seems like she has definitely moved on from all the drama with Joe."

The budding romance comes on the heels of Turner's breakup from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, who filed for divorce from the actress in September 2023.

Not long after Jonas filed for divorce -- some 21 days after they got into a fight on his birthday -- more drama unfolded, and things reached a boiling point when she sued Jonas, claiming the Jonas Brothers singer was in "wrongful retention" of their two children -- 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

Fortunately for all parties involved, things simmered down following a four-day mediation, which led to the estranged couple coming to a temporary custody agreement.

Since then, the Game of Thrones star has filed paperwork in the Southern District of New York requesting that her lawsuit against Jonas be dismissed. On Jan. 17, ET confirmed that a judge officially signed off on dismissing the lawsuit -- which was originally filed back in September, before their successful mediation.

Turner recently claimed that 2023 was the "year of the girlies" in an Instagram recap post, and it seems like 2024 might turn into the year of a new romance!

