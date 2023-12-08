Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are apparently just two lovebugs burnin' up with passion, and they will not hesitate to show their PDA for the world to see. That's just the way they roll.

The latest display between the 27-year-old actress and the 29-year-old British aristocrat went down Friday morning in London. He caressed her cheek, they locked lips and they smiled as they walked and held hands. They were bundled up in the City of Dreams, as she opted for a black puffy jacket, hat, shades and gray sweats. He went with a blue coat, gray jeans, beanie and shades as well.

That the pair was out in the open sharing a tender moment shouldn't come as a surprise, as a source tells ET that "Sophie and Perry are definitely not trying to hide. She seemed happy for everyone to know there's a new man in her life."

The source added, "They've been spending the last few days together in London and are pretty much inseparable. It seems like she has definitely moved on from all the drama with Joe."

The duo also went to Winter Wonderland, the annual Christmas fair in Hyde Park.

This is not the first time Turner and Pearson have been spotted showing PDA. They were at it in Paris just days before Halloween. And that outing came nearly two months after her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce from the actress.

Not long after Jonas filed for divorce -- some 21 days after they got into a fight on his birthday -- more drama unfolded, and things reached a boiling point when she sued that the Jonas Brothers singer was in "wrongful retention" of their two children -- 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

Fortunately for all parties involved, things simmered down following a four-day mediation, which led to the estranged couple coming to a temporary custody agreement.

That deal is in place until Turner and Jonas go to trial on Jan. 2, 2024, and hopefully come to a permanent solution.

