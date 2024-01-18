Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are one step closer to the finish line in their ongoing divorce case.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Game of Thrones star on Tuesday filed paperwork in the Southern District of New York requesting that her lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers singer for "wrongful retention" of their two daughters be dismissed.

The following day, ET confirmed that a judge officially signed off on dismissing the order.

Turner's request came on the heels of the estranged couple hammering out and signing a temporary custody deal back in October. A judge in the U.K. signed off on that deal following a four-day mediation, and now a judge in New York has signed off on Turner's request to toss the lawsuit she filed against Jonas amid their tumultuous custody battle over their two daughters -- Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1 -- in order for their divorce case in Florida to move forward.

As ET previously reported, Turner and Jonas' split (he filed for divorce on Sept. 5) turned contentious after she sued him in September in New York claiming Jonas' refusal to provide her with the children's passports, in essence, resorted to "wrongful retention." She had claimed that Jonas was in "breach of the Mother's rights of custody under English law, England being the children's habitual residence."

The two sides would then attend a "productive mediation" in early October, paving the way for a temporary custody agreement.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the estranged couple said at the time in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Both Turner and Jonas appear to have each moved on from the marriage. She has been spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson on several occassions, and he's been galavanting the globe with model Stormi Bree.

