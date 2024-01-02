Sophie Turner did it for the girls in 2023 -- and had Taylor Swift was by her side!

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones alum shared a series of memories from last year featuring the women she is close to.

"2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent," the 27-year-old actress wrote.

The post included pics of Turner hugging some of her closest friends during dinner outings, nights out and picnics. In one photo in particular, Turner poses with Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more friends in the stands of a stadium.

In the pic, Turner is front and center as Swift sits next to her and leans on Carpenter. The photo was taken in October, when Turner, Blake Lively and more friends joined the "Blank Space" singer as she supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Jets.

Not pictured in Turner's photo dump was her rumored boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Turner and Swift, 34, spent a lot of time with each other in the second half of 2023. In September, after Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed their divorce, Turner, Swift and the girls squad had a night out in NYC. In the months that followed, the actress and the pop star attended sporting events, and had girls night outs in the Big Apple with Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and more.

Turner also made her return to Instagram, after the news of her divorce, with a Swift-inspired 'Fearless' friendship bracelet.

In September, ET learned that Swift was lending Turner her New York City apartment amid her split from Jonas. The actress resided there with her and Jonas' two children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

At the time, Turner and the "Waffle House" singer were working on the custody of their two children. In October, the pair worked out a temporary agreement.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the estranged couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Prior to New Years Eve, Jonas shared a series of pictures from his estranged wife's home country of England. For his part, the Jonas Brothers singer rang in the new year with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, in Mexico.

