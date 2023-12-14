Sophie Turner Posts Breakup Song on Instagram Amid Joe Jones Split

Sophie Turner is letting fans in on what she's listening to, sharing a heartfelt track to her Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, Turner posted a screenshot of the Spotify art for Rachel Chinouriri's 2022 song, "All I Ever Asked." On the track, a bouncing beat masks a somber reflection of a relationship gone wrong. The 27-year-old actress' post comes amid her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage.

"Somewhere beneath the surface / I wanna find if you're the problem or the purpose / 'Cause it's borderline," Chinouriri croons in the song. "Never know if you're sorry for what you said / For all I know you adore me / But kept it all inside your head."

As the chorus kicks in, she sings, "Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you / It was all I ever asked of you."

"Nothing compares to the trouble that I've been through," she continues.

Sophie Turner / Instagram

Chinouriri was adorably star struck by the shout-out from the Game of Thrones alum, sharing her reaction on TikTok. In the video, the singer rides in a car and clasps her hands over her mouth in amazement as "All I Ever Asked" plays in the background. She included text over layed on the video, which read, "Sophie Turner just posted this on her story so no one talk to me for 8 months x."

In her caption, she simply wrote, "GUYS."

"All I Ever Asked" was written by Chinouriri, Glenn Roberts and Jamie Lloyd Taylor. It was released in 2022 via Parlaphone Records.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September. Not long after -- some 21 days after they got into a fight on his birthday -- more drama unfolded, and things reached a boiling point when she sued the Jonas Brothers singer, claiming that he was in "wrongful retention" of their two children -- 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

Fortunately for all parties involved, things simmered down following a four-day mediation, which led to the estranged couple coming to a temporary custody agreement.

That deal is in place until Turner and Jonas go to trial in January 2024, and hopefully come to a permanent solution.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Turner appears to have since moved on with 29-year-old British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Just last week, the duo were snapped showing PDA while out and about in London.

A source told ET that "Sophie and Perry are definitely not trying to hide. She seemed happy for everyone to know there's a new man in her life."

The source added, "They've been spending the last few days together in London and are pretty much inseparable. It seems like she has definitely moved on from all the drama with Joe."

