Travis Kelce isn't above enjoying some "trash" TV. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed over his new favorite show on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast while issuing a rare comment on his own reality TV show past.

"Jason," he began, issuing a call to action for his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. "You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man."

He continued, "It's worse than Catching Kelce, but it's so f**king good."

Travis previously went looking for love on E!'s reality dating series, Catching Kelce, which originally aired in 2016 and is still available to stream on Peacock. The show ended with Travis choosing his now-ex, Maya Benberry, as the winner.

The 34-year-old athlete rarely addresses his history with the show and, in January, his managers confirmed in a New York Times profile that Travis' team has no desire to do another reality television run.

Travis Kelce appears on 'Watch What Happens Live' in 2016 while promoting 'Catching Kelce.' - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Wednesday's podcast, Jason was quick to shut down Travis' request to watch Love Is Blind, replying point blank, "I'm not watching."

"Oh my God, Jason, please," Travis begged.

"No, I'm not watching that trash," Jason doubled down. "I'm not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls**t."

Love Is Blind has become something of a cultural phenomenon for Netflix since its 2020 debut. Last week marked the season 6 reunion special, which was filled with plenty of bombshells from secret girlfriends to shocking dating confessions. Meanwhile, Variety reports that it's among the top 10 streaming series behind Bluey and Young Sheldon.

And like so many viewers, it seems Travis was particularly fascinated by contestant Chelsea Blackwell.

"Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and hear her," Travis told Jason on New Heights, later offering his best impersonation.

"Do you think I'm clingy?" Travis teased. "I'm clingy? Really?"

Chelsea Blackwell appears on the 'Love Is Blind' season 6 reunion special. - Netflix

While Jason is not interested in binging Love Is Blind, perhaps Travis is able to enjoy the show with his current girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple, who began dating last summer, appear to have been enjoying globe trotting adventures together over the last month following Travis' Super Bowl LVIII win.

"Traveling Trav is my f**king nickname," the athlete chuckled during the podcast. "Not because I move around a lot but because I can't f**king dribble a basketball."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII win. - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the singer is "happier than ever and so in love" with Travis.

"She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn't afraid to show his love for her publicly," the source said of Travis, who has traveled to both Australia and Singapore to see her concerts.

"She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly," the source added. "Travis is enjoying being on tour with Taylor and is happy to support her."

As for what's in store for the couple, the source said that "Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can have a real future with."

RELATED CONTENT: