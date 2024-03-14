Travis Kelce Steps Out at Justin Timberlake Concert in Los Angeles

Travis Kelce, outta the house! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end continues his run of enviable access to high-profile pop concerts, stepping out to enjoy Justin Timberlake's One Night Only stop in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

Kelce, 34, was in attendance at The Wiltern for the intimate performance. Inside the venue, record producer Khris Riddick Tynes appeared to inadvertently capture Kelce bobbing to the music in the background of one of his videos. Later, Kelce was photographed wearing a patterned green sweater as he left in a car.

Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not appear to be with him during the show, though it appeared that Kelce returned to her Beverly Hills home.

BACKGRID

Khris Riddick Tynes / Instagram

Kelce was treated to quite the event on Wednesday, as Timberlake welcomed his former *NSYNC boy banders -- Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick -- to the stage. The group performed their new song, "Paradise," which is featured on Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. They also delighted the audience with live renditions of their 2000 hits, "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also among those in the star-studded crowd. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean rocking out in the audience.

Kelce and Timberlake go way back, and recently offered each other shout-outs after the former named the latter as the "most famous" person in his phone.

Kelce joked in January that there was "not a chance" Timberlake would pick up the phone if he called.

Directing his remarks to Timberlake directly, Kelce added, "I appreciate you!" and explained that singer is "a busy man."

Timberlake later responded on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We text," he clarified. "I don't want to bother him. He's busy right now. He's in the zone."

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Timberlake and Kelce have notably hit the links together on numerous occasions, teaming up with Jimmy Fallon and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, to face off in celebrity golf tournaments.

During his interview on The Tonight Show, Timberlake and Fallon recalled one memorable outing with the Chiefs players that saw the late-night host hitting an epic bunker shot -- while the musician got a little too excited.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Timberlake admitted, recalling the moment his body collided with Kelce's in celebration.

"He went up and did one of those, like, when they jump, and I was like, 'He's doing it, I have to do it!' and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me," Timberlake said.

In the hilarious clip, Timberlake jumps up to bump shoulders with Kelce and is immediately slammed into the ground with his feet flying into the air.

Fresh off his visit to Singapore to support Swift on her Eras Tour, Kelce was spotted in a Swiftie-approved cardigan on Monday as he left a West Hollywood eatery.

Travis Kelce is seen on March 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Wednesday, he addressed his trip to Asia on his New Heights podcast, which he shares with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour, the last of the leg Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months," Travis shared on Wednesday's episode. "Outside of that I got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views."

Travis also talked about visiting the Flower Dome in Singapore, which is the world's largest greenhouse.

"I'm a huge, big, I love seeing f**king humungous trees. It was cool as f**k," the athlete said. "They had the world's biggest waterfall in the greenhouse too."

When Jason asked Travis whether he preferred Singapore or Sydney, Australia, which he recently visited as another stop on Taylor's tour, Travis reluctantly admitted that Singapore was his top pick.

"I loved them both. I absolutely loved them both," he insisted. "I want to see more of Australia. I felt like I got to see a bit more of Singapore. So I'm going to say Singapore's more interesting, for sure. More unique, kind of a cooler experience, but I was in Australia for a couple hours."

During their time in Singapore, the couple was captured by fans enjoying intimate moments, including a casual date night at a local mall. Taylor took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her dedicated fans and the incredible experience of performing in Singapore, signaling the end of the tour's leg across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Over the weekend, a source told ET that she's "happier than ever and so in love."

"She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn't afraid to show his love for her publicly," the source said of Kelce.

"She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly," the source added. "Travis is enjoying being on tour with Taylor and is happy to support her."

Swift is now on a brief hiatus from touring as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. But first, Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was will drop on March 15.

Singer-songwriters Justin Timberlake (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. - Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

The "Karma" singer, of course, is a noted Timberlake fan herself. She invited him to join her on stage to perform his hit "Mirrors" during the Los Angeles, California, stop of her 1989 World Tour in August 2021.

Then, when *NSYNC hit the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in September to present her with the trophy for Best Pop Video, Swift visibly freaked out.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said of her award, telling the group, "I have your dolls! You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much."

