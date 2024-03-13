Justin Timberlake Teases New Song 'Paradise' With *NSYNC: Listen!

Justin Timberlake has been tearin' up his fans' hearts ever since he confirmed there was more *NSYNC music on the way. Now, we finally have a snippet of what's to come.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer shared a clip on Instagram of the band's upcoming song, "Paradise," off his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

"'Cause I waited, I've been waiting forever / Right here for this moment / Between you and I," the group sings on the ballad. "Everything is happening and it's just what I imagined / I imagined it would feel like paradise / You know I'd give anything to be the only one / Just look at us, we're right here where we belong / And it was written 'cause the stars said I was yours."

In September, *NSYNC -- Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick -- reunited for their first single in 20 years, "Better Place," for the animated film Trolls Band Together.

Four months later, Timberlake alluded to more new music from the group when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies," he told host Kelly Clarkson.

"That was fun, that was fun," Timberlake said of their mini reunion. "It's kinda crazy like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry. We've been in the studio so there may be a little something."

Then, in February, the "Selfish" crooner confirmed there was a *NSYNC feature on his upcoming album when he responded to comments on TikTok asking about the band's involvement.

Timberlake posted a video showing off the cover art and tracklist of Everything I Thought It Was. Naturally, the clip got many fans excited, but one comment in particular grabbed Timberlake's attention.

One fan replied, "Blink twice is *NSYNC is on a song called 'Paradise.'"

Shortly after, Timberlake posted a new TikTok responding directly to that comment, in which he lowered his sunglasses and blinked twice, before pushing his shades back up and flashing a smile.

Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was album drops on March 15 and it marks his first solo musical project since 2018's Man of the Woods. In addition to the album, the musician is hitting the road this spring for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Just last month, a source told ET that Timberlake "specifically wanted his tour to begin after" his wife, Jessica Biel's, 42nd birthday, which was on March 3.

"He's focused on family time before it starts," the source said. "Jessica hopes she can join Justin on some of his tour. She loves his new music and they are always playing it for the kids and in the house. She wants him to be happy and has been encouraging him to do this. She loves to support Justin and cheer him on."

The source continued, "Justin loves releasing new music and is so excited to be performing again. He really missed it and this has been in the works for a long time. He loves his fans and the energy he gets from being onstage. He gets so much love, especially from his older fans who have been there with him since he first started."

