It's not a bad thing to celebrate the love of your life -- and Justin Timberlake is doing just that.

On Sunday, the "Drown" singer took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to his wife, Jessica Biel, on her 42nd birthday.

"There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best. I love you," Timberlake wrote. "Happy birthday, ya 🐐!,"

The "Mirrors" singer ended his message with a goat emoji -- calling his wife, the Greatest of All Time.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Next to the message was a video montage featuring Biel in some of her funniest moments and with their two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Timberlake rounded out his loving tribute with clips of him and Biel sharing kisses and sweet moments during the course of their relationship.

The pair have been married since 2012, and haven't been shy about showing their love for each other through the years. In January, Biel took to social media to celebrate her man's 43rd birthday.

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," Biel wrote at the time.

The post began with a video of Timberlake driving while Biel sings and films him from the passenger's seat. The clip, set to "I Got You Babe," by Boom Forest, continues with videos of Mr. and Mrs. Timberlake sharing kisses, taking selfies on the golf course, backstage at shows and throwbacks that include the moment they announced Biel's pregnancy with their first son. The video ends with Biel and Timberlake kissing in the middle of a party.

In January, a source shared that Timberlake and Biel have gone the extra mile to maintain their years-long romance.

"Things are going well between Justin and Jess," a source told ET. "She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers."

The source added, "They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in," the source adds. "Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her."

At the time, the source shared that the "Selfish" singer was planning a surprise for his wife's big day.

"Justin has been planning a surprise for her birthday," the source said. "He specifically wanted his tour to begin after her birthday and he's focused on family time before it starts. Jess hopes she can join Justin on some of his tour. She loves his new music and they are always playing it for the kids and in the house. She wants him to be happy and has been encouraging him to do this. She loves to support Justin and cheer him on."

RELATED CONTENT: