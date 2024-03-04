The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are bringing big talent to the stage!

On Friday, iHeartMedia and Fox announced that Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more are set to take the stage at the upcoming awards show.

The ceremony will also feature a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient, Cher.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024. The show will also feature surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to No. 1.

Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with nine nominations, including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, and Pop Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA follow close behind with eight nominations each, while Olivia Rodrigo earned seven noms.

This year, listeners will also have the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine the winners this year for numerous categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style, and Favorite Debut Album.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Fox. Audio from the event will also will be streamed on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

