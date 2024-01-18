The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations are here!

Celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app from last year, the 12th annual gala event is set to be a star-studded affair!

Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with nine nominations, including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, and Pop Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA follow close behind with eight nominations each, while Olivia Rodrigo earned seven noms.

This year, listeners will also have the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine the winners this year for numerous categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style, and Favorite Debut Album.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Monday, April 1 on Fox.

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Calm Down" - Rema and Selena Gomez

"Creepin'" - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

"Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

POP SONG OF THE YEAR (NEW FOR 2024)

"Calm Down" - Rema and Selena Gomez

"Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (NEW FOR 2024)

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift

Usher

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

BEST COLLABORATION

"All My Life" - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

"Barbie World (with Aqua)" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

"Boy’s a Liar Pt.2" - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

"Calm Down" - Rema and Selena Gomez

"Creepin'" - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage

"Rich Flex" - Drake and 21 Savage

"Thank God" - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

"Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla with Cardi B

"TQG" - Karol G and Shakira

BEST NEW ARTIST (POP)

David Kushner

Doechii

Jelly Roll

Rema

Stephen Sanchez

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

"Heart Like a Truck" - Lainey Wilson

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Rock and a Hard Place" - Bailey Zimmerman

"Thank God" - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

BEST NEW ARTIST (COUNTRY)

Corey Kent

Jackson Dean

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

"All My Life" - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

"fukumean" - Gunna

"Just Wanna Rock" - Lil Uzi Vert

"Rich Flex" - Drake and 21 Savage

"Tomorrow 2" - GloRilla with Cardi B

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Gunna

Lil Durk

BEST NEW ARTIST (HIP-HOP)

Doechii

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Young Nudy

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

"Creepin'" - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

"Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"Snooze" - SZA

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

SZA

Usher

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ARTIST

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

BEST NEW ARTIST (R&B)

Coco Jones

Fridayy

Kenya Vaun

October London

Victoria Monét

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

"Lost" - Linkin Park

"Love From the Other Side" - Fall Out Boy

"One More Time" - Blink-182

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

"This Is Why" - Paramore

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

BEST NEW ARTIST (ALT AND ROCK)

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

Noah Kahan

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

"72 Seasons" - Metallica

"Dead Don’t Die" - Shinedown

"Lost" - Linkin Park

"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll

"Rescued" - Foo Fighters

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Disturbed

Foo Fighters

Jelly Roll

Metallica

Shinedown

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

"10:35" - Tiësto ft. Tate McRae

"Baby Don’t Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue

"Praising You" - Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim

"Strangers" - Kenya Grace

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Illenium

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

LATIN POP / URBAN SONG OF THE YEAR

"La Bachata" - Manuel Turizo

"La Bebe (remix)" - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

"Lala" - Myke Towers

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Shakira and Bizarrap

"TQG" - Karol G and Shakira

LATIN POP / URBAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

BEST NEW ARTIST (LATIN POP / URBAN)

Bad Gyal

GALE

Mora

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko

REGIONAL MEXICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bebe Dame" - Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera

"Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

"Indispensable" - Carin León

"Qué Onda Perdida" - Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel

"Qué Vuelvas" - Carin León and Grupo Frontera

REGIONAL MEXICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Calibre 50

Carin León

El Fantasma

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

BEST NEW ARTIST (REGIONAL MEXICAN)

Gabito Ballesteros

Gerardo Coronel

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Peso Pluma

K-POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (NEW FOR 2024)

(G)I-DLE

Jungkook

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-POP SONG OF THE YEAR (NEW FOR 2024)

"Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)" - ATEEZ

"Cupid (Twin Version)" - FIFTY FIFTY

"S-Class" - Stray Kids

"Seven" - Jungkook ft. Latto

"Super Shy" - NewJeans

BEST NEW ARTIST (K-POP) (NEW FOR 2024)

BOYNEXTDOOR

NewJeans

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Carter Lang

Dan Nigro

Jack Antonoff

Kid Harpoon

Rob Bisel

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Aldae

Ashley Gorley

J Kash

Jack Antonoff

Michael Ross Pollack

BEST LYRICS *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

"Dial Drunk" - Noah Kahan

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"Greedy" - Tate McRae

"Houdini" - Dua Lipa

"Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

"Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow

"Nonsense" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Water" - Tyla

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

BEST MUSIC VIDEO *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

"3D" - Jungkook ft. Jack Harlow

"Dance the Night" - Dua Lipa

"FLOWER" - JISOO

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus

"I'm Good (Blue)" - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"La Bebe (Remix)" - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Seven" - Jungkook ft. Latto

"TQG" - Karol G and Shakira

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

BEST FAN ARMY *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

SOCIAL STAR AWARD *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Alex Warren

David Kushner

Flyana Boss

Gracie Abrams

Jessie Murph

Megan Moroney

Natalie Jane

Noah Kahan

FAVORITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee - Coldplay

Carianne Older - Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers

David Lehr - Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson

Mason Poole - Beyoncé

Matty Vogel - Misterwives

Ravie B - Adele

Ryan Fleming - 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

"Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2" - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

"Collide (Sped Up Remix)" - Justine Skye

"Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift

"Cupid (Twin Version)" - FIFTY FIFTY

"Daylight" - David Kushner

"Her Way (Sped Up)" - PartyNextDoor

"If We Ever Broke Up" - Mae Stephens

"Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat

"Water" - Tyla

"What It Is (Solo Version)" - Doechii

"What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish

FAVORITE ON SCREEN *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY (NEW FOR 2024)

"j-hope IN THE BOX"

"Love to Love You, Donna Summer"

Louis Tomlinson "All of Those Voices"

"Prince: The Final Secret"

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"

"Save Me" Jelly Roll

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

"TLC Forever"

FAVORITE TOUR STYLE: *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY

Beyoncé

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DEBUT ALBUM *SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORY (NEW FOR 2024)

GOLDEN - Jungkook

In Pieces - Chlöe

Layover - V

Lucky - Megan Moroney

Mirror - Lauren Spencer Smith

My 21st Century Blues - Raye

Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman

Snow Angel - Reneé Rapp

Tyler Hubbard - Tyler Hubbard

