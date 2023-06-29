Travis Scott is joining the the lineup for its 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, it was announced on Thursday.

Previously announced acts include Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson and Lenny Kravitz among the acts announced on Tuesday.

Lil Wayne, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tim McGraw and TLC are also on the bill for the epic two-day fest, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The iHeartRadio Music Festival is scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the first time, performances will also be livestreamed on Hulu for viewers at home.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com beginning June 16.

"We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. "This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres - spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage."

The announcement comes months after Kravitz hosted and performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with Taylor Swift notably accepting the iHeartRadio Innovator Award -- an honor bestowed upon artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career."

On Monday, Fall Out Boy was announced as one of the collaborators on Swift's upcoming re-recorded version of Speak Now. The band is featured on a never-before-heard track from the vault, titled "Electric Touch."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Lies and Deception in Divorce-Inspired Music This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Taylor Swift Confirms Collaborations on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Returns to Band After Mental Health Break

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex-Husband Did Not Get Her a Push Present

Why Kelly Clarkson Was Hesitant to Release Music About Her Divorce

Related Gallery