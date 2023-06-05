Taylor Swift has spoken and spilled on the artists joining her for her forthcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

"I'm VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy," the 33-year-old tweeted on Monday.

"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th. http://store.taylorswift.com."

The tweet came with a look at the tracklist, which includes Swift's versions of all of the original songs that appeared on the original album including, "Dear John" and "Sparks Fly." In the vault -- which are the unreleased songs from that era -- Williams will join Swift on "Castles Crumbling" and Fall Out Boy will appear on the track "Electric Touch."

Swifties speculated Williams' appearance on the album, after she was recently gifted a Speak Now-themed bracelet from a fan, and according to Billboard told them, "Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear."

Williams has also been vocal about Speak Now being her favorite era.

Swift surprised the crowd during her Eras Tour in Nashville last month when she revealed the release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The "Our Song" singer then shared the news via Twitter.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at http://taylor.lnk.to/SpeakNowTaylorsVersion 💜💜💜."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) follows Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

