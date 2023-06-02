News

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex-Husband Did Not Get Her a Push Present: 'Should Have Been a Red Flag'

By Miguel A. Melendez
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
44:38

Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She’s Relocating Her Talk Show to New …

01:32

'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

02:42

Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Director at the Cannes Fi…

01:43

Danny Masterson Found Guilty on Two Counts of Rape Following Mis…

01:11

‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…

03:47

'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…

03:04

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together at His Home …

03:06

Why Lala Kent Is 'Disgusted' With Tom Sandoval for Making a Comm…

02:40

'The View's Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines and Tells Her to Shut…

03:41

Scott Disick Shares Rare Look at Son Mason During Family Passove…

03:00

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…

03:25

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…

02:18

Bruce Springsteen Falls on Stage During a Performance!

03:16

Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…

02:05

Ryan Gosling Reveals the Moment He Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva …

03:26

Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…

02:50

Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged to Jake Bongiovi

04:42

Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Fields Question From Trent Crimm at t…

03:12

Taylor Swift's Piano Malfunctions at Eras Tour After Rainstorm O…

When (no) push (gift) comes to shove, right? Kelly Clarkson said not getting a push gift from her ex-husband should have been a red flag.

The 41-year-old daytime talk show host revealed the nugget during Friday's show with guests Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It was Pink's husband, Hart, who mentioned he got her a motorcycle as her push gift (they share two children together), and it was the Quantico star who went on to explain what a push gift is.

The concept was lost on Clarkson, who seemed to think that the baby's the push gift. But then she asked, quite possibly joking, if a push gift is still given to someone who delivers a baby via c-section. Chopra Jonas, who shares 1-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas, said however one gives birth warrants a gift.

"She got a motorcycle?!" Clarkson reacted upon learning the meaning of a push gift. "Screw you, Pink!"

As Hart continued talking about why riding motorcycles is important to him and his wife's relationship, Clarkson interjected.

"I didn't get a present," she quipped. "That should have been a red flag."

Clarkson said it so quickly that it may have been lost on the audience that she was speaking about her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. After she filed for divorce in June 2020, the parties finally struck a settlement in March 2022 following a contentious battle. They share two children together --  8-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington.

To be fair, Clarkson gave Blackstock the benefit of the doubt.

"I honestly don't think that he knew [about a push gift]," she said.

Last week, while talking to Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive, Clarkson revealed why she was hesitant to release music about her divorce.

"I was just crying, like, a lot," said Clarkson about making music largely inspired by her breakup. "Ending a relationship, you know, that’s gone on for years. You have children. It’s so involved. There are so many layers to it. ...I just wrote a bunch of music, like two and a half to three years ago. And then I think the thinking came in when it was like, what’s appropriate and inappropriate."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson's New Song Includes Steve Martin Playing Banjo: Listen!

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She's Relocating Her Talk Show to New York

Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Sexy A**' New Single 'favorite kind of high'

Related Gallery

 