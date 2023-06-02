When (no) push (gift) comes to shove, right? Kelly Clarkson said not getting a push gift from her ex-husband should have been a red flag.

The 41-year-old daytime talk show host revealed the nugget during Friday's show with guests Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It was Pink's husband, Hart, who mentioned he got her a motorcycle as her push gift (they share two children together), and it was the Quantico star who went on to explain what a push gift is.

The concept was lost on Clarkson, who seemed to think that the baby's the push gift. But then she asked, quite possibly joking, if a push gift is still given to someone who delivers a baby via c-section. Chopra Jonas, who shares 1-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas, said however one gives birth warrants a gift.

"She got a motorcycle?!" Clarkson reacted upon learning the meaning of a push gift. "Screw you, Pink!"

As Hart continued talking about why riding motorcycles is important to him and his wife's relationship, Clarkson interjected.

"I didn't get a present," she quipped. "That should have been a red flag."

Clarkson said it so quickly that it may have been lost on the audience that she was speaking about her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. After she filed for divorce in June 2020, the parties finally struck a settlement in March 2022 following a contentious battle. They share two children together -- 8-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington.

To be fair, Clarkson gave Blackstock the benefit of the doubt.

"I honestly don't think that he knew [about a push gift]," she said.

Last week, while talking to Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive, Clarkson revealed why she was hesitant to release music about her divorce.

"I was just crying, like, a lot," said Clarkson about making music largely inspired by her breakup. "Ending a relationship, you know, that’s gone on for years. You have children. It’s so involved. There are so many layers to it. ...I just wrote a bunch of music, like two and a half to three years ago. And then I think the thinking came in when it was like, what’s appropriate and inappropriate."

