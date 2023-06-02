Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex-Husband Did Not Get Her a Push Present: 'Should Have Been a Red Flag'
Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She’s Relocating Her Talk Show to New …
'Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32
Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Director at the Cannes Fi…
Danny Masterson Found Guilty on Two Counts of Rape Following Mis…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Together at His Home …
Why Lala Kent Is 'Disgusted' With Tom Sandoval for Making a Comm…
'The View's Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines and Tells Her to Shut…
Scott Disick Shares Rare Look at Son Mason During Family Passove…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
Bruce Springsteen Falls on Stage During a Performance!
Kim Cattrall to Make Cameo in 'And Just Like That' Season 2 as S…
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Moment He Knew He Wanted Kids With Eva …
Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…
Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged to Jake Bongiovi
Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Fields Question From Trent Crimm at t…
Taylor Swift's Piano Malfunctions at Eras Tour After Rainstorm O…
When (no) push (gift) comes to shove, right? Kelly Clarkson said not getting a push gift from her ex-husband should have been a red flag.
The 41-year-old daytime talk show host revealed the nugget during Friday's show with guests Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It was Pink's husband, Hart, who mentioned he got her a motorcycle as her push gift (they share two children together), and it was the Quantico star who went on to explain what a push gift is.
The concept was lost on Clarkson, who seemed to think that the baby's the push gift. But then she asked, quite possibly joking, if a push gift is still given to someone who delivers a baby via c-section. Chopra Jonas, who shares 1-year-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas, said however one gives birth warrants a gift.
"She got a motorcycle?!" Clarkson reacted upon learning the meaning of a push gift. "Screw you, Pink!"
As Hart continued talking about why riding motorcycles is important to him and his wife's relationship, Clarkson interjected.
"I didn't get a present," she quipped. "That should have been a red flag."
Clarkson said it so quickly that it may have been lost on the audience that she was speaking about her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. After she filed for divorce in June 2020, the parties finally struck a settlement in March 2022 following a contentious battle. They share two children together -- 8-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington.
To be fair, Clarkson gave Blackstock the benefit of the doubt.
"I honestly don't think that he knew [about a push gift]," she said.
Last week, while talking to Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive, Clarkson revealed why she was hesitant to release music about her divorce.
"I was just crying, like, a lot," said Clarkson about making music largely inspired by her breakup. "Ending a relationship, you know, that’s gone on for years. You have children. It’s so involved. There are so many layers to it. ...I just wrote a bunch of music, like two and a half to three years ago. And then I think the thinking came in when it was like, what’s appropriate and inappropriate."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Clarkson's New Song Includes Steve Martin Playing Banjo: Listen!
Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She's Relocating Her Talk Show to New York
Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Sexy A**' New Single 'favorite kind of high'
Related Gallery