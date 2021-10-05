Kelly Clarkson Wins Montana Ranch in Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson scored a legal victory in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. In court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, a judge ruled that the Montana ranch Blackstock is currently living on is officially hers.

The judge ruled that the ranch and two other parcels of Montana property acquired during their marriage are subject to the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Blackstock's position that all property and assets acquired during marriage are marital property owned 50/50 by them was rejected.

In August, ET learned that the 39-year-old singer's prenuptial agreement had been validated by the judge in her divorce case. The prenuptial agreement segregates all assets and income derived during her marriage to 44-year-old Blackstock, which gave her possession of the Montana ranch, where their family quarantined together earlier in 2020.

Blackstock, who had been contesting the prenup, previously testified that he works full-time on the ranch and his future plans involve sponsoring rodeos and working full-time as a rancher. The talent manager also testified that he wasn't devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business, and that he spent minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton. According to a TMZ report, Shelton -- who's also Clarkson's fellow The Voice coach -- recently terminated his relationship with Blackstock, who managed him for years.

In July, a judge ruled that Clarkson will pay Blackstock a total of $195,601 per month in spousal and child support -- $150,000 per month in spousal support as well as $45,601 in child support -- and pay $1.25 million toward Blackstock's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce. The judge also ruled that Blackstock was responsible for the monthly payments of the Montana ranch, which total approximately $81,000 per month.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share two children together -- 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander. In November 2020, she won primary custody of the kids.

ET spoke with Clarkson in February, and she shared that she's written 60 songs during her divorce process -- though they may never be released.

"I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," Clarkson shared. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

