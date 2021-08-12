Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Restore Her Last Name Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson wants her name back. According to court docs obtained by ET earlier this month, Laura Wasser, the 39-year-old singer's lawyer who's also the CEO of online divorce platform ItsOverEasy.com, requested that the Voice coach's last name be restored to Clarkson from Blackstock, amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share two kids, River, 7, and Remington, 5, who Clarkson won primary custody of in November 2020.
Clarkson's name request came shortly after ET learned that a judge ruled that she pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. She was additionally ordered to pay $1.25 million towards Blackstock's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.
Around the same time, ET learned that the judge ruled Blackstock responsible for the monthly payments of their Montana ranch, which total approximately $81,000 per month.
The ruling came as Blackstock testified that he works full-time on the ranch and his future plans involve sponsoring rodeos on the ranch and working full-time as a rancher. During that same testimony, ET learned that Blackstock said he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business, adding that he spends minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton.
When ET spoke to Clarkson in February, she revealed that she'd already penned 60 "really great and really honest" songs about her split, though she was unsure if she'd ever release them.
"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever," she explained. "Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."
"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," Clarkson continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."
