Kelly Clarkson doesn't see a second marriage in her future.

During Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer confessed to guest Gwyneth Paltrow that she "can't even imagine" tying the knot again. Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock last June. They share two kids together, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Paltrow, meanwhile, has been married to Brad Falchuk since September 2018, following her 2014 split from Chris Martin. She and Martin also share two children, daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.

"You’ve been married for two years," Clarkson, 38, said to Paltrow, 48, on the show. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability -- that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

Paltrow admitted that it was "probably the hardest thing I've ever done."

"Allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again," she explained. "And my husband, he requires that kind of presence and intimacy. It was really hard for me. I wasn't good at it before. I still struggle with it."

"But you will have it again, Kelly," she added. "It just takes time."

Clarkson said that right now she's in the stage of her divorce where she's "dating" herself again, and making time for all the things she loves. "I love dating me!" she exclaimed. "So I'm actually not looking for it."

While speaking to ET last month, Clarkson revealed that she has been turning her heartbreak into art. She said at the time that she had already written approximately 60 songs since filing for divorce from Blackstock.

"I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," Clarkson shared. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

'The Voice' Coach Kelly Clarkson on How Her Divorce Will Possibly Inspire Music on a New Album



