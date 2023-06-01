Kelly Clarkson's newest song features a one-of-a-kind guest artist: Steve Martin! The GRAMMY-winning pop star teamed up with Martin, known to be a talented banjo player, for her most recent single, "I Hate Love."

"I Hate Love" follows the release of Clarkson's previous three singles, "Favorite Kind of High," "Mine" and "Me." The four tracks offer a preview of Clarkson's upcoming studio album, Chemistry, arriving June 23. The release will mark Clarkson's 10th record.

Clarkson spoke about the exciting collab on TalkShopLive last week, where she said she was "still shocked" the song had worked out.

"I'm still shocked he said yes," she shared. "We have still never met."

The song's lyrics referencestwo movies, one featuring Ryan Gosling and the other Steve Martin.

"[Steve] is referenced in the song so then I was like, I wonder if I could pull it off. I wonder if he would play, because I know he’s an incredible musician," Clarkson said. "And he did!"

The song's release coincides with a special live video from Clarkson’s one-night-only performance of Chemistry in April at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre.



"The amazing banjo skills you hear on this is brought to you by the one and only Steve Martin!" Clarkson said in Thursday's press release. "I'd choose Martin over Gosling every time y'all!"

Chemistry will feature 14 tracks, and also includes collaborations with Sheila E in addition to Martin. Many of the songs are rumored to be inspired by her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling," Clarkson explained of the album in a statement on Instagram. "It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

In March, The Voice coach announced she’s heading to Las Vegas for a 10-show residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which opens Friday, July 28.

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!" the singer said in a statement. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!"

Clarkson, who has been vocal about her divorce from Blackstock, said her upcoming album shares the "good, bad and the ugly" of their nearly seven-year marriage.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June of 2020. The former couple had tied the knot in October 2013 and share two children together, 8-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington. Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.

