Kelly Clarkson is hoping for another victory on The Voice, and she's pulling out all the stops!
The coach, singer and daytime host took the stage with her remaining member of Team Kelly, soulful crooner D. Smooth, during Tuesday's season 23 finale live results show, and the pair brought the house down with their rendition of "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" by Joji.
"I get very excited about this," Kelly said of the performance. "I've been him. I get the gravity and the weight of the situation, and how it can change your life. There's nothing better than being on this side of it, and getting to help."
D. Smooth told reporters on Monday that Kelly actually introduced him to the song, and the pair brought tons of R&B soul to the TikTok viral hit.
But, will Kelly's efforts be enough to keep Blake Shelton from winning his record-extending 10th Voice championship as he celebrates his final season on the show?
ET spoke with Blake ahead of Monday's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons.
"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."
Ahead of Monday's finale performances, Blake shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time -- which mostly involves plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.
"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."
The Voice will return this fall for season 24.
