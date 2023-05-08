Season 23 of The Voice is fast approaching the finale -- and emotions are running high!

During Monday's Playoff Rounds, Kelly Clarkson was faced with narrowing her remaining team down from five singers to two for next week's live semifinals. That task was made even more difficult by her team delivering show-stopping performances, including Holly Brand's cover of "Bring On the Rain" by Jo Dee Messina -- which had Kelly crying before she even took the stage.

The 22-year-old Mississippi native shocked Kelly with her performance of a "song I've known since high school," and brought her coach to near-hysterics in rehearsals.

"I started laughing, I was crying so much!" Kelly told her, through the waterworks.

Following her show-stopping performance on stage, Kelly praised Holly for showing another facet of her talent with the emotional song.

"Obviously, your voice is ridiculous," she marveled. "You bring us to that place... That's a really cool thing, that few artists can do."

Niall Horan also praised Holly for going to a more emotional level, noting, "We haven't really seen that side of you."

"The first line that you sang made everybody sit up," Chance the Rapper agreed. "You have an amazing voice, great control. I do feel bad for Kelly, I didn't realize how stacked [her] team is!"

Monday was a big day for Kelly, as it was also announced that her eponymous daytime talk show is headed for a big move!

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be officially relocating to New York City this fall and will set up shop at NBC Studios in Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Center, an NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to ET. Clarkson's show will film in Studio 6A with a live studio audience.

The news marks a major move for Clarkson and the syndicated talk show, which was renewed through 2025 back in November. Currently, in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show opened its last two seasons with special week-long stints out of New York City. “She’s ready for the move and excited for a new change,” a source tells ET.

