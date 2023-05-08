'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Moving to New York

Kelly Clarkson is moving to the Big Apple.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be officially relocating to New York City this fall and will set up shop at NBC Studios in Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Center, a NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to ET. Clarkson's show will film in Studio 6A with a live studio audience.

The daytime talk show, hosted by the former American Idol champ, has been based out of the Universal City lot in Los Angeles since its debut in 2019. Variety first reported the news.

The news marks a major move for Clarkson and the syndicated talk show, which was renewed through 2025 back in November. Currently in its fourth season, The Kelly Clarkson Show opened its last two seasons with special week-long stints out of New York City. “She’s ready for the move and excited for a new change,” a source tells ET.

The cross-country move comes following the expansion of New York's Film Tax Credit, which was recently signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in the fiscal year 2024 budget. As part of the program's expansion, the state provides incentives for eligible television productions relocating to New York and cuts down the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years.

According to a Variety report published in January, it was Clarkson -- who recently announced a 10-date Las Vegas residency from July 28 to Aug. 19 at Planet Hollywood and dropped the first two singles off her upcoming studio album, Chemistry -- who asked NBCUniversal to look into relocating the production to the East Coast, which would put the singer closer geographically to her family.

The GRAMMY winner has been vocal about wanting to be in New York in recent years, sharing in a 2022 interview that she would like to conquer Broadway one day.

"I have dreams of maybe Broadway one day. And I have different dreams I’ve had since I was a kid," Clarkson told Variety. "I don’t know how it’s all going to pan out. I could do the show for years, if we’re lucky enough to have the legacy that these other people have. But at the same time, that doesn’t mean I can’t do Broadway in a summer. That doesn’t mean I can’t have that gypsy mentality and change it up."

A move to the Big Apple will surely up the chances of something coming to greater fruition.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered Sept. 9, 2019 and will have aired 720 episodes by the end of its current season. The daytime talk show became an early success story and ahead of season 4, officially took over the time slot previously held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

It is also known for its popular "Kellyoke" segments that kick off each episode, where Clarkson performs covers of popular songs as requested by fans. In June 2022, Clarkson released the six-track Kellyoke EP featuring her renditions of songs by Billie Eilish, Roy Orbison, Whitney Houston and The Weeknd.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won 13 Daytime Emmys thus far, including three for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson (2020 to 2022) and two for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment (2021 to 2022). It is nominated for 11 Daytime Emmys this year, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Talk Series.

